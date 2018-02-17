Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Teen falls through roof of abandoned Vandergrift building, not badly hurt

Emily Balser
Emily Balser | Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018, 3:12 p.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

A teenage girl who fell through the roof of an abandoned building in Vandergrift was able to walk away from the incident on Saturday.

Vandergrift Police Sgt. Steve Callipare said the 14-year-old girl fell through the roof of a building at 127 Grant Avenue, but suffered no major injuries.

The incident happened just before 3 p.m.

“She was fine,” Callipare said.

Callipare said the building was well secured. The teen and two friends climbed a staircase that led to the upstairs entrance and then onto the roof. He said they claimed they were “waiting for some friends.”

“They should have never been up there in the first place,” Callipare said.

No charges have been filed against the teens, but Callipare said it's still a possibility.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

