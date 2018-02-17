Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Wife of suspended police Chief Diebold to appear on 'Dr. Oz' Thursday

Emily Balser
Emily Balser | Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018, 5:27 p.m.
The estranged wife of suspended Leechburg police Chief Mike Diebold is scheduled to appear on “The Dr. Oz Show” this week.

According to the Dr. Oz website , Diebold's wife, Danielle Reinke, will appear on Thursday's episode during the show's “true crime” segment.

An episode teaser on the website says: “A shocking crime story that has outraged the nation. A celebrated police chief busted for allegedly soliciting sex from a minor. Today, his wife is here opening up about the man she thought she was married to.”

Diebold, 40, is accused of soliciting sex via the internet from a 14-year-old girl who actually was an agent for the state Attorney General's Office's predator task force. Diebold has been free on $500,000 bond since Jan. 11 and is headed to trial after pleading not guilty and waiving his right to a preliminary hearing in January.

Reinke has filed for divorce following the allegations. She and Diebold have an infant son together. Reinke also has a teenage daughter.

In January, Armstrong County Senior Judge Kenneth Valasek signed a final protection from abuse order requested by Reinke. She sought the PFA in the wake of Diebold's arrest.

Diebold is allowed to have supervised visits with his infant son, but for the next two years, Diebold is ordered not to have contact his family or go near his home in Gilpin, a judge decreed.

Reinke released a statement after Diebold's arrest, saying she was devastated and humiliated.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

