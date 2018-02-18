'Dr. Oz' appearance part of healing, says wife of suspended Leechburg chief Mike Diebold

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Danielle Reinke, the estranged wife of suspended Leechburg police Chief Mike Diebold, is tired of others writing her story.

“I will no longer allow anyone else to write it for me,” Reinke said during a phone interview from her home Sunday.

Reinke will appear on Thursday's episode of “The Dr. Oz Show,” a decision that was not made in haste, she said.

According to the Dr. Oz website , Reinke will appear during the show's “true crime” segment.

An episode teaser on the website says: “A shocking crime story that has outraged the nation. A celebrated police chief busted for allegedly soliciting sex from a minor. Today, his wife is here opening up about the man she thought she was married to.”

Diebold is accused of soliciting sex via the internet from a 14 year-old girl who was actually an agent with the state attorney general's Predator Task Force.

Diebold has been free on $500,000 bond since Jan. 11 and is awaiting trial after pleading not guilty and waiving his right to a preliminary hearing in January.

“Dr. Oz and several other nationally syndicated shows, including ‘Inside Edition' and ‘The Dr. Phil Show,' reached out to me only days after Mike's arrest,” Reinke said. “I was simply not ready (at that time), however, over time I became friends with two women that are producers there that are very inspirational.”

One producer, Melissa Moore, shared her own story of trauma and survival with Reinke.

“Her father was a serial killer, and they never knew it until the police came to her door as a child,” Reinke said.

The two ladies “leaned on each other” and, two weeks ago, Reinke made her decision to appear on the “Dr. Oz” show, taping her segment Feb. 7.

Reinke was “not paid one penny” for her appearance, she said.

Travel expenses were covered by the show and Reinke flew up by herself, taped her segment and returned home the same day.

Reinke said some of the other shows that approached her were “tabloid” in nature, with a motive of sensationalizing and focusing on all of the negative aspects of her situation, while the “Dr. Oz” show offered a more positive approach to her story.

Reinke wants to use her shocking story of betrayal as a platform for “advocacy,” she said.

“We (my family) are going to hold our heads high,” she said. “I went (to tape the show) hesitantly but, now that it is done, it was inspirational. You feel so alone (when the news broke), and I know I will find normalcy again. Appearing on the show was a catalyst in my healing process.”

Dr. Oz spoke one-on-one with Reinke after the taping, telling Reinke that her segment will help millions of women.

“I was free to tell my story. There was no scripting, no coaching from the show, and they allowed me to give my message,” Reinke said.

“Yes, my family was ruined by online sex addiction,” Reinke said. “But if one person out there sees my story and is doing the same thing and maybe they go and get the help they need and save their family — or if a woman out there is going though something similar, maybe they will see me and now have the strength to shop in their own town or speak out against bullies.”

Reinke said Dr. Oz and his staff were “amazing” to work with and that, unlike other sensationalized shows, she liked the message of the show — offering spiritually, physically and mentally healing messages.

Reinke currently attends counseling four days a week and noted the “The Dr. Oz Show” follows up with guests and they only used available news clips for the show segment featuring Reinke.

“From this day forward, I will be an advocate for others,” Reinke said, noting that she has had more than 30 women, and some men, reach out to her via social media with their own harrowing tales of deceit and betrayal from family members.

“I am nowhere near where I need to be yet in my grief, but this is the way I need to heal, by helping others. I need to turn this negative energy into something positive in order to find peace. That's my message on ‘The Dr. Oz Show' and why I agreed to do it.”

Tired of hiding out

Reinke hasn't shown her face in the Gilpin and Leechburg areas since the shocking news of her estranged husband's arrest.

“I put a hat on and drive to New Kensington just to go grocery shopping,” Reinke said.

“I am done hiding out. I am done being a victim,” she said, referencing online social media posts from the public saying she should “hide under a rock” or “not show her face.”

“These people are the reason I want to speak out and help others. I am done lying down dying over this. I am done feeling like a victim or grocery shopping two towns away. Someone else's sin is not my sin. We are all sinners, and I will find peace and strength in that, and I will show my face here (in the community). What example would I be to my kids if I didn't?”

Diebold's lawyer concerned

Diebold's lawyer, Duke George, said he has concerns about Reinke appearing on the show.

“I don't know what she's going to say with reference to the allegations concerning her husband,” he said.

Depending on what she says and how many people see the program, it could affect the trial, George said.

“It affects his ability to get a fair and impartial jury,” George said. “We're going to have to wait and see.”

George said it could cause a change of venue for the trial if enough of the jurors are familiar with the case, but that's up to a judge.

“It's very complicated but, at this point in time, we don't know if there's going to be any damage,” he said. “I guarantee you most of the people on that jury are going to know something about this case.”

Reinke's next steps

Reinke filed for divorce following the arrest of her husbad. Diebold is allowed to have supervised visits with their infant son, but is ordered not to have any contact with the rest of his family, which includes Danielle's teenage daughter, or go near his home in Gilpin, per court orders imposed while finalizing a PFA that Reinke sought after Diebold's arrest.

Reinke also wants to clear up any speculation about the money in a GoFundMe account that was set up following Diebold's fireworks accident last summer in which he lost part of his arm.

Reinke said the account, with a $50,000 balance, is frozen for a minimum for two years, at the direction of her lawyer. She said they did spend $15,000 for Diebold's medical expenses, but she is not using the rest of the money.

Reinke holds a bachelor's degree is psychology from the University of Pittsburgh and has been employed as a corporate manager for eight years. Her employer granted her a six-week paid leave after her life-shattering events unfolded.

Reinke even tried to work initially after Diebold's arrest, but said she was a “mess and almost had a nervous breakdown at work.”

She plans to return to her job on March 5.

“I never saw this coming. He (Diebold) had a double life,” Reinke said.

Joyce Hanz is a freelance writer. Staff writer Emily Balser contributed.