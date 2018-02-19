No threat against Valley High School but precautions nonetheless

Valley Jr./Sr. High School in New Kensington is not the "Valley High School" that was the subject of threatening Snapchat messages made over the weekend, and officials with the New Kensington-Arnold School District did what they could to make sure people know that.

Superintendent John Pallone said the district sent out an e-mail, placed a phone call alert to parents, and posted a statement on Facebook to let people know the threats did not "involve our school."

They were instead aimed at a West Virginia high school with the same name.

"We investigated it thoroughly," Pallone said. "We contacted local law enforcement. When we first saw 'Valley,' naturally, we react — and we took care of it."

Assistant Superintendent Jon Banko said he found out about the situation from concerned students and parents on Facebook Sunday evening.

He said he was able to determine that the alleged threats were aimed at Valley High School in Fayette County, W.Va., not Valley High School in New Kensington, but he and other administrators decided to notify parents to let them know their kids were safe.

The threats come in the wake of a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. that left 17 dead and gave rise to a student-led push for more gun control.

"I think that, in light of what has happened nationally with school shooters and what just happened at Franklin Regional last week, you can't be dismissive of anything like this, even when it doesn't have to do with your school because parents are worried about their kids," Banko said. "The communities are worried about their schools and, if nothing else, they want their schools to be safe. We really have worked hard here to make sure that we have things in place that keep our schools as safe as we possibly can."

Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley said the first threat against Valley High School was made last Friday, and that a juvenile was identified by West Virginia State Police and has charges pending. He said another post concerning another threat at Valley High School spread on social media Sunday, and deputies have identified two juveniles they believe made that post.

The matter will be turned over to prosecutors to determine charges, Fridley said.

In addition to the notifications, there was an increased police presence around New Kensington-Arnold schools on Monday, which were in session for a make-up snow day, administrators said.

"We contacted local law enforcement, and they agreed to send extra patrols to the schools just so that people were comfortable knowing that we didn't ignore what we read," Pallone said. "A lot of people maybe didn't get the (phone call), maybe they didn't get the Facebook message, maybe they didn't get the text message or the e-mail or whatever else went out. We tried to make an effort to do whatever we could to try to address the circumstances."

The district has recently gotten some heat for what some parents have said is a lack of transparency from school officials concerning items being brought into the schools, but Banko said the district is working hard to do what's best for the students and schools.

"Unfortunately, people aren't always going to be happy with the response that you make," he said. "I just think that the next time you do your best to be better at it."

The Associated Press contributed. Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @maddyczebstrib.