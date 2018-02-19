Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Its fate already sealed, few residents show for Colfax Upper Elementary School hearing

Emily Balser
Emily Balser | Monday, Feb. 19, 2018, 9:30 p.m.
Colfax Upper Elementary School
Jason Bridge | Tribune-Review
Colfax Upper Elementary School

Updated 11 hours ago

Attendance was sparse at an Allegheny Valley School District public hearing Monday intended to give residents a chance to comment on the proposed closing of Colfax Upper Elementary School in Springdale.

That's likely because the district already is in the middle of a $13 million renovation and expansion of Acmetonia Primary School in Harmar in preparation to move Colfax's students there next school year.

Acmetonia is being reconfigured to accommodate students from kindergarten through sixth grade.

Although the changes are already occurring, the district is required by law to hold a public hearing on Colfax's closing.

Officials will make a formal decision on closing the school in the coming months.

Only one person from the public spoke about the plans. That was former board member Jeanne Haas, who said she wanted to keep Colfax open when she was a school director. She questioned what would be done with the building once it closes.

“All of our options remain on the table,” said Superintendent Patrick Graczyk.

Two of the options include tearing down the building or selling it.

“There could be others,” Graczyk said.

Haas said she has concerns that a charter school could buy the school, and that could affect enrollment in the district.

Board member Beth Moretti shares the charter school concerns.

“Why wouldn't they try to take advantage (of the building)?” she said.

Moretti said the low turnout was expected.

“It doesn't surprise me — the decision's already been made,” she said.

Moretti said she doesn't think closing Colfax is the district's best or most cost effective option. She voted against the project when decisions were being made last year.

Board President Nino Pollino said there were more public comments regarding Colfax's closing during initial discussions when the board decided to move forward with the Acmetonia renovation and expansion.

Pollino said they will create a committee to study the best options for the building. He said the board is in “no rush” to make a decision about what to do with Colfax once it's closed.

Acmetonia, which now teaches kindergartners through third-graders, is being expanded with 16 new classrooms.

The addition is to include four classrooms for each of Colfax's three grade levels — fourth through sixth — and two rooms each for special education and for special uses such as reading and math enrichment.

Construction started in September, and the expanded Acmetonia building is scheduled to be ready for the 2018-19 school year.

Four classrooms also are being added to Acmetonia in the courtyard area, two music rooms and two technology rooms. The gym and stage area are being expanded, and there will be upgrades to the kitchen and cafeteria as well as more parking.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or viaTwitter @emilybalser.

