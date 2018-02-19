Frazer police charge 3 in thefts from Walmart at Pittsburgh Mills

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A New Kensington man and two other people are accused of taking almost $1,500 worth of items from Walmart in the Pittsburgh Mills shopping complex.

Frazer police filed felony retail theft charges against Kirby Andrew Hickman, 29, of Seventh Street, New Kensington; Rochelle Reinhard, 28, of Unity-Center Road, Plum, and Timothy Divittorio, 28, of Plum Road, Turtle Creek, court documents say.

They are accused of taking a $759 computer, almost $200 worth of electric toothbrushes, a $128 trail camera and other items just before 6 p.m. Thursday and leaving in a black Dodge Charger.

Frazer police Chief Terry Kuhns said Officer Jessy Carter spotted the three in the same car at about 2 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Tawney Run and Riddle Run roads. Carter pulled them over and filed charges.

Hickman, who was driving, also was charged with having suspected heroin needles, spoons, crack pipes, empty bottles for Suboxone and other paraphernalia.

The three still were in the Allegheny County Jail yesterday in lieu of bond, and a preliminary hearing scheduled for Monday.

