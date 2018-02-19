Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Frazer police charge 3 in thefts from Walmart at Pittsburgh Mills

Chuck Biedka
Chuck Biedka | Monday, Feb. 19, 2018, 5:48 p.m.
Kirby A. Hickman
Allegheny County Jail
Kirby A. Hickman
Rochelle Reinhard
Allegheny County Jail
Rochelle Reinhard
Timothy Divittorio
Allegheny County Jail
Timothy Divittorio

Updated 5 minutes ago

A New Kensington man and two other people are accused of taking almost $1,500 worth of items from Walmart in the Pittsburgh Mills shopping complex.

Frazer police filed felony retail theft charges against Kirby Andrew Hickman, 29, of Seventh Street, New Kensington; Rochelle Reinhard, 28, of Unity-Center Road, Plum, and Timothy Divittorio, 28, of Plum Road, Turtle Creek, court documents say.

They are accused of taking a $759 computer, almost $200 worth of electric toothbrushes, a $128 trail camera and other items just before 6 p.m. Thursday and leaving in a black Dodge Charger.

Frazer police Chief Terry Kuhns said Officer Jessy Carter spotted the three in the same car at about 2 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Tawney Run and Riddle Run roads. Carter pulled them over and filed charges.

Hickman, who was driving, also was charged with having suspected heroin needles, spoons, crack pipes, empty bottles for Suboxone and other paraphernalia.

The three still were in the Allegheny County Jail yesterday in lieu of bond, and a preliminary hearing scheduled for Monday.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me