Springdale accepts $5.5M loan to upgrade water system

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Water quality improvements are on tap for customers of the Springdale Borough water system.

Council approved a $5.5 million PennVEST loan to finance renovations in hopes that they will finally rid the community of discolored water that residents occasionally experience.

Bankson Engineers did a study of the system and determined that the discoloration comes from high levels of manganese in the water. High manganese levels can cause discoloration, odor and taste problems, but authorities say the water is safe.

Kevin Szakelyhiei, an engineer with Bankson, proved himself to be a prophet when he told borough officials in June 2016 that it would take about two years to receive the Penn­VEST loan.

The $5.5 million loan offered by PennDOT was approved Tuesday night.

The borough will pay 1.231 percent interest on the loan for the first five years and then 1.923 percent interest starting in year six until the loan matures at 20 years.

Councilman David Spirk, who oversees the water department, described the terms as “very good.”

Water rates were increased by 25 percent in November 2016 to pay for the project — to $1.50 per 1,000 gallons used.

The average monthly water usage for a residential customer is about 3,400 gallons. The average monthly water bill increased from $20.51 to $25.64.

Councilman Mike Ziencik asked whether there will be additional rate increases.

“At this point, there are no plans for that” in the immediate future, Spirk said. “Nobody knows what the future will bring.”

Borough Manager Kim McAfoose noted that the project not only will rid residents of discolored water but it also will save money in the coming years.

“We're going to save about $200,000 per year on our sewage bill,” McAfoose said.

Water is now used to backwash the filters to clean them of sediment and discharged into the sewage system. That results in charges to the borough from the Allegheny Valley Joint Sanitary Authority.

“We'll treat it (backwash) and then discharge it into the river,” Szakelyhiei said. “They don't have the facilities to do that now.”

McAfoose said that amounts to 23 million gallons of water per year.

According to Szakelyhiei and Spirk, the scope of the renovations will include two high-pressure water filters that are expected to eliminate the discolored water.

Other renovations include new pumps, chemical feed system updates, fencing around the plant with electronic gates and 10,000 feet of new water line.

A major portion of that line will run from the plant up Colfax Street to the water storage tanks.

Szakelyhiei said that the project should take about a year and said there should not be any service disruptions or discoloration.

“We'll have the two new filters up and running and ready to go at the same time rather than doing them one at a time,” he said.

Tom Yerace is a freelance writer.