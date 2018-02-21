Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Demolitions to clear way for Family Dollar's October opening in Tarentum

Mary Ann Thomas
Mary Ann Thomas | Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, 5:45 p.m.
A Family Dollar store is to be built at West Seventh Avenue and Center Street in Tarentum, once buildings on the site are torn down.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
A Family Dollar store is to be built at West Seventh Avenue and Center Street in Tarentum, once buildings on the site are torn down.

Updated 20 minutes ago

Tarentum Borough and the Durban Group this week are finalizing a developer's agreement to demolish two buildings, paving the way for construction of a Family Dollar store on the corner of Center Street and West Seventh Avenue.

The store is scheduled to open in October, said Heather Briganti, spokeswoman for Family Dollar Stores Inc. in Matthews, N.C.

The new store, roughly 8,300 square feet, will sell some food products, snacks, health and beauty aids, hardware and other items.

The site will have a 3,000-square-foot parking lot with 22 spaces, accessed from West Seventh.

The newcomer national retail store has raised the ire of some local merchants who fear the impact of the chain's low prices.

However, borough officials say they are pleased to host the new business.

“This project will be a good foundation for development of West Seventh in Tarentum,” said Michael Nestico, Tarentum borough manager. “We hope other developers and investors will look to build.”

Last year, Tarentum paid about $60,000 to tear down the former Allegheny Valley General Hospital site along West Seventh Avenue to make way for the development.

However, according to a developer's contract, expected to be finalized by the end of the week, the site developer, the Durban Group, headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., will pay for the demolition of two buildings on the site, one owned by the borough and the other by a private individual.

The borough entered into a purchase agreement last year with Durban for about $100,000 for a handful of parcels it owned, including a former lawn mower repair shop at 140 W. Seventh, which is slated for demolition. The second building to be razed sits on privately owned property.

A recently inked developer's agreement spells out the responsibilities of the borough and Durban.

The borough will transfer the property to the developer once all the conditions are satisfied, which includes the demolition of the buildings, Nestico said.

The borough is responsible for some electric service line repairs, upgrading of a utility pole for increased power capacity, and running new electrical lines to meet demands of the new store, all of which will cost just over $6,000, he said.

In addition to the demolitions, Durban will be responsible for approved storm water practices, the driveway, curb cuts and other work.

The borough public works department will do some road work near the store's driveway as well as paint the crosswalks and loading zones.

The borough signed the developer's agreement Monday.

Durban is expected to sign and approve the pact by the end of the week, said Benjamin Syput, a Durban representative based in Wexford.

Durban will demolish the two buildings in April, then grade the site and start building in the summer, he said.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me