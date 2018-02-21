Demolitions to clear way for Family Dollar's October opening in Tarentum

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Tarentum Borough and the Durban Group this week are finalizing a developer's agreement to demolish two buildings, paving the way for construction of a Family Dollar store on the corner of Center Street and West Seventh Avenue.

The store is scheduled to open in October, said Heather Briganti, spokeswoman for Family Dollar Stores Inc. in Matthews, N.C.

The new store, roughly 8,300 square feet, will sell some food products, snacks, health and beauty aids, hardware and other items.

The site will have a 3,000-square-foot parking lot with 22 spaces, accessed from West Seventh.

The newcomer national retail store has raised the ire of some local merchants who fear the impact of the chain's low prices.

However, borough officials say they are pleased to host the new business.

“This project will be a good foundation for development of West Seventh in Tarentum,” said Michael Nestico, Tarentum borough manager. “We hope other developers and investors will look to build.”

Last year, Tarentum paid about $60,000 to tear down the former Allegheny Valley General Hospital site along West Seventh Avenue to make way for the development.

However, according to a developer's contract, expected to be finalized by the end of the week, the site developer, the Durban Group, headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., will pay for the demolition of two buildings on the site, one owned by the borough and the other by a private individual.

The borough entered into a purchase agreement last year with Durban for about $100,000 for a handful of parcels it owned, including a former lawn mower repair shop at 140 W. Seventh, which is slated for demolition. The second building to be razed sits on privately owned property.

A recently inked developer's agreement spells out the responsibilities of the borough and Durban.

The borough will transfer the property to the developer once all the conditions are satisfied, which includes the demolition of the buildings, Nestico said.

The borough is responsible for some electric service line repairs, upgrading of a utility pole for increased power capacity, and running new electrical lines to meet demands of the new store, all of which will cost just over $6,000, he said.

In addition to the demolitions, Durban will be responsible for approved storm water practices, the driveway, curb cuts and other work.

The borough public works department will do some road work near the store's driveway as well as paint the crosswalks and loading zones.

The borough signed the developer's agreement Monday.

Durban is expected to sign and approve the pact by the end of the week, said Benjamin Syput, a Durban representative based in Wexford.

Durban will demolish the two buildings in April, then grade the site and start building in the summer, he said.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.