Apollo-Ridge students collect maple sap, a drop at a time

Sticky fingers are par for the course for some students this week at Apollo-Ridge Elementary School.

About 200 first- and second-graders from eight classes tapped nine sugar and Norway maple trees on school grounds this week.

The goal was to collect enough sap to produce a few quarts of homemade maple syrup that will be sampled by the students during a classroom pancake breakfast scheduled for March.

Harvesting syrup from maple trees has been a tradition for centuries, and Apollo-Ridge science and social studies teacher Mike Saxion, himself an avid outdoorsman, was looking for a new outdoor curriculum-based project for his students.

“We had a natural resource (maple trees) on campus, and we just finished up a States of Matter curriculum, so I wrote a grant for this project,” Saxion said.

A $500 grant, awarded by the Apollo Ridge Education Foundation, allowed Saxion to buy kits for sap collection.

Ideally, trees larger than 12 inches in diameter are tapped when temperatures are above freezing during the day, but stay below freezing at night, according to Saxion.

Sugar maple and hard maple trees produce the tastiest syrup because they have the highest sugar content.

Saxion and his students have their collection quota cut out for them.

To produce one gallon of syrup, 60 gallons of sap is required.

“My goal is to collect enough so each student will be able to sample a little bit of our homemade syrup on their pancake.”

Coincidentally, one of Saxion's students, Sara Murphy, hails from a local maple syrup farm and they donated several cookers for the evaporation process.

“I like to see how much sap is collected,” student Quinn Myers said. “I can't wait to eat the syrup on the pancakes.”

The evaporation process involves boiling sap for a prolonged period, with no added ingredients, until the desired temperature of 217 degrees is reached, Saxion explained.

“If you keep on boiling the sap too long and at too high a temp, then you will end up with sugar.”

Students visit the tree taps daily on school days, pouring collected sap through a cloth strainer and storing it in a plastic jug. The jugs are stored in the campus' greenhouse.

The first collection this week yielded about a half-gallon.

“It's cool because I have never done this before and didn't know anything about it,” said first-grader Juliana Zelonka, who helped collect sap from one of the tree taps.

“The students love it, going outside especially,” Saxion said. “Nature is a good teacher.”

Saxion noted one of the students, a boy, said he had never gone “to the woods” before.

“As a parent, I love the fact that the students are learning outside and utilizing the school grounds for an educational project,” said Nikki Floyd, parent of a second-grader.

Joyce Hanz is a freelance writer.