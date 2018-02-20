Amid scandal, Leechburg taps officer to lead police department

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

While Chief Mike Diebold is facing felony child predator charges, Leechburg council on Tuesday put Officer Jason Schaeffer in charge of the borough's police department.

The move came after council went into an executive session for “personnel matters” concerning the police department.

Schaeffer has worked for the borough for about 20 years, starting out as a part-time officer.

As the temporary officer-in-charge earning $24 per hour, he will run the department, which includes one other full time officer, Mark Pollick, as well as several part-time officers.

The borough's third full-time officer, Diebold, was arrested by agents Jan. 5 in a state Attorney General's Office sting for allegedly using a computer to try to lure a 14-year-old girl to meet with him for sex. The “girl” in fact was an Attorney General's Office agent.

Diebold, 40, formerly of Gilpin, was suspended without pay from his job Jan. 8. He entered a not guilty plea Jan. 19.

Mayor Wayne Dobos said it would be nice if Diebold would resign. He said the borough sent information to Diebold about the borough's pension plan about a week and a half ago. The borough has not received a response.

“It's all a waiting game,” Dobos said. “He's still the suspended chief. I have to say that, I can't tell you how many times a day, and tell the people that are ready to hit me with a ball bat that he's still innocent until proven guilty.”

Council President Tom Foster said he wants Diebold to resign.

“I think it would be the right thing for him to do to help our community heal,“ he said. “We need to get this behind us.”

The mayor and council said in mid-January that Diebold, his estranged wife, Danielle Reinke, and children will get medical benefits through March.

Foster doesn't believe council will be extending Reinke's medical benefits past that.

“We gave her health coverage till the end of March to give her a chance to find coverage,” he said.

Dobos said Reinke should be in good shape by next month.

“She shouldn't have any problems with that,” Dobos said. “Giving her those two months and some days it was enough that she could get something going.”

Reinke will be appearing on “The Dr. Oz Show” on Thursday as part of the show's “true crime” segment. She has told the Tribune-Review that appearing on the show was a “catalyst” in her healing process.

Council also approved a grievance settlement with Officer Mark Pollick in regards to compensation.

Foster couldn't say what the settlement included, and neither solicitor James Favero nor Dobos had a copy of the settlement Tuesday night.

“The written final document is not here yet,” Favero said.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com or via Twitter @maddyczebstrib.