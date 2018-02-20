Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Upper Burrell Police 'Valentine' arrested in Fawn

Madasyn Czebiniak
Madasyn Czebiniak | Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018, 4:42 p.m.
Joseph Cook
Courtesy of Upper Burrell Police
Joseph Cook

A man wanted by Upper Burrell police who was the subject of a "romantic" post on the police Facebook page on Valentine's Day was arrested Tuesday in Fawn.

"Joseph Cook was taken into custody a few minutes ago in Fawn Township," Upper Burrell police announced on Facebook shortly before 3:30 p.m. "He will be housed accordingly. Thank you all for your vigilance. Until next time Mr. Cook..."

Online court records show that an arrest warrant for Cook, 44, of New Kensington, was filed by Upper Burrell police Chief Kenneth Pate on Feb. 14.

He was wanted on two misdemeanor drug charges for an alleged incident that occurred on Feb. 13.

In a cheeky Facebook post, Upper Burrell police shared Cook's mugshot and wrote: "Happy Valentines Day Joseph Cook!! You already know you are wanted by several agencies including ours. You cant hide forever.. Be a sweetheart and turn yourself in."

The post, which also contained a pink heart and a cop emoji, was shared more than 1,000 times and received numerous likes and comments.

"Love it," one woman commented. "Glad to see police departments using social media, not only for criminals but for a little humor too."

"I love this post," a man wrote. "Great use of social media. I have to agree this is the best Valentine post ever."

Online court records show that Cook is also wanted by police in Allegheny and Armstrong counties. Frazer Police have an arrest warrant for him on a misdemeanor trespassing charge , and East Franklin Township Police have two warrants for him on felony charges that include retail theft and receiving stolen property.

Attempts to reach Fawn police Chief Tim Mayberry and Pate for comment on the arrest weren't immediately successful.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @maddyczebstrib.

