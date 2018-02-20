Highlands High School teacher on leave pending investigation

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Highlands High School teacher is on paid leave while the subject of an “employment related investigation,” district officials confirmed Tuesday.

District Solicitor Ira Weiss confirmed the teacher is on paid leave pending the results of the investigation, which is being conducted by Monaca-based CSI Investigators.

Weiss said student safety is not at risk.

“CSI is a firm located in Monaca who has broad experience in investigation and security matters,” Weiss said. “It provides security services for the district under a separate arrangement.”

Weiss wouldn't identify the teacher, nor would he comment on the nature of the investigation. He said the district doesn't comment on personnel matters.

Board President Debbie Beale said district administrators and the school board followed “all procedures” as soon as the situation was brought to their attention.

She said the district turned the situation over to Weiss, who recommended that the teacher be placed on paid leave while an investigation takes place.

“As soon as we found out it was dealt with immediately,” she said. “That is proper procedure to do anytime whether it's a rumor, whether anything comes forward. It is the job of the board and administration to follow through, and that's exactly what we did.”

She said she could not comment on who the teacher is or why the teacher was placed on paid leave because it regards personnel.

District Superintendent Michael Bjalobok had no comment Tuesday afternoon.

Messages left for school district police were not immediately returned.

Staff writer Madasyn Czebiniak contributed. Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or on Twitter @emilybalser.