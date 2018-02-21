Allegheny County police investigating Highlands teacher

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Allegheny County police are investigating an incident involving a Highlands High School teacher, but officials won't say exactly what is being investigated.

On Tuesday, the Highlands School District announced that a high school teacher was placed on paid leave because of an “employment-related investigation.”

Allegheny County spokeswoman Amie Downs said Wednesday county police have been notified and are investigating the matter. Downs would not comment on the nature of the criminal investigation.

Allegheny County District Attorney spokesman Mike Manko said the DA's office has not been contacted.

“I am not aware of any contact with our office regarding this issue,” he said via email.

School district solicitor Ira Weiss said Tuesday the district placed a teacher on paid leave pending the results of an investigation.

In addition to the police investigation, Weiss said the district is using Monaca-based CSI Investigators to look into employment-based aspects of the incident.

Weiss and other district officials said student safety is not at risk.

Weiss wouldn't identify the teacher, nor would he comment on the nature of the investigation, citing district policy of not commenting on personnel matters.

Board President Debbie Beale said district administrators and the school board followed “all procedures” as soon as the situation was brought to their attention, but again wouldn't detail what, exactly, is being investigated.

She said the district turned the situation over to Weiss, who recommended placing the teacher on paid leave while the investigation takes place.

Superintendent Michael Bjalobok did not respond to a request for comment.

Harrison Township police Chief Mike Klein said his department wasn't made aware of a need for its involvement, but he also expressed a belief that the district would follow the letter of the law when it comes to notifying the appropriate agencies.

“I doubt that their only step is using a private firm to investigate it. I know Highlands wouldn't do that,” he said. “My belief would be that, if they brought (CSI Investigators) in, it would be to look at employee conduct.”

Klein said the district wouldn't necessarily notify his department of possible crimes because the district employs two full-time police officers of its own, who can investigate and file charges if necessary.

Highlands police Officer Richard Pritchard did not return a call for comment.

Staff writer Emily Balser contributed to this report. Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.