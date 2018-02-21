Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Allegheny County police investigating Highlands teacher

Matthew Medsger
Matthew Medsger | Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, 3:48 p.m.

Updated 9 minutes ago

Allegheny County police are investigating an incident involving a Highlands High School teacher, but officials won't say exactly what is being investigated.

On Tuesday, the Highlands School District announced that a high school teacher was placed on paid leave because of an “employment-related investigation.”

Allegheny County spokeswoman Amie Downs said Wednesday county police have been notified and are investigating the matter. Downs would not comment on the nature of the criminal investigation.

Allegheny County District Attorney spokesman Mike Manko said the DA's office has not been contacted.

“I am not aware of any contact with our office regarding this issue,” he said via email.

School district solicitor Ira Weiss said Tuesday the district placed a teacher on paid leave pending the results of an investigation.

In addition to the police investigation, Weiss said the district is using Monaca-based CSI Investigators to look into employment-based aspects of the incident.

Weiss and other district officials said student safety is not at risk.

Weiss wouldn't identify the teacher, nor would he comment on the nature of the investigation, citing district policy of not commenting on personnel matters.

Board President Debbie Beale said district administrators and the school board followed “all procedures” as soon as the situation was brought to their attention, but again wouldn't detail what, exactly, is being investigated.

She said the district turned the situation over to Weiss, who recommended placing the teacher on paid leave while the investigation takes place.

Superintendent Michael Bjalobok did not respond to a request for comment.

Harrison Township police Chief Mike Klein said his department wasn't made aware of a need for its involvement, but he also expressed a belief that the district would follow the letter of the law when it comes to notifying the appropriate agencies.

“I doubt that their only step is using a private firm to investigate it. I know Highlands wouldn't do that,” he said. “My belief would be that, if they brought (CSI Investigators) in, it would be to look at employee conduct.”

Klein said the district wouldn't necessarily notify his department of possible crimes because the district employs two full-time police officers of its own, who can investigate and file charges if necessary.

Highlands police Officer Richard Pritchard did not return a call for comment.

Staff writer Emily Balser contributed to this report. Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me