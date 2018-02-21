Springdale preparing to hire police chief

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

After more than two years without a borough police chief, Springdale officials are moving to fill the position.

Council approved an official job description Tuesday for the post and authorized advertising for applicants.

Borough Manager Kim McAfoose said applications must be turned in to the borough office by March 23.

The department, which has three full-time and six part-time officers, has been led by acting Chief Derek Dayoub since the firing of former police Chief Julio Medeiros in November 2015.

“Mr. Dayoub is doing a good job and anyone from the borough (police force) who puts in for it has a good shot at getting an interview,” said Councilman Mike Ziencik, public safety chairman, after making the motion to advertise the job.

When asked if he would apply, Dayoub said he was uncertain.

Medeiros was working as a police chief in South Dakota when he was hired as Springdale's chief in May 2013. Council fired him in November 2015 for alleged misuse of paid time off and failure to comply with council's instructions to return to work from a medical leave.

In 2016, he filed a federal lawsuit against the borough, which was settled by the borough's insurance carrier, Darwin National Assurance Co., for $225,000. That included more than $133,000 in back pay and damages to Medeiros and $91,500 for his legal fees. He was reinstated as part of the settlement, then resigned.

Approving a job description for the police chief is a critical step for borough officials. There was a dispute over Medeiros' role as chief before he was hired.

In advertising for a chief then, the borough stated it was seeking a “working police chief” — someone who would patrol the borough in addition to handling administrative duties.

Council's position was that with such a small department, it could not afford having a chief who does not assume duties such as patrolling.

Former Mayor Ken Lloyd, who died in December, took issue with that. He claimed that Medeiros was hired more as an administrator, and Medeiros agreed with Lloyd's view.

In addition, Lloyd clashed with council over the oversight and control of the police department and the chief which, under the borough code, is the mayor's purview.

An ordinance outlining in detail the police chief's job description and duties, which did not exist to that point, was written in the spring of 2014. However, McAfoose said borough officials could not come to an agreement on it and therefore the ordinance was never approved and signed.

Comparing the 2014 proposed ordinance to the one approved Tuesday, both specifically state that the chief shall work regular shifts and occasionally work with regular officers during parts of their shifts.

Also, both say that the police chief is “under the supervision of the mayor and responsible to borough council pursuant to the provisions of the borough code.”

McAfoose said application packets for the police chief position are available at the borough office, 325 School St. Details about the position are to be posted on the borough's website, springdaleborough.com, on Thursday.

Tom Yerace is a freelance writer.