West Deer hires firm to line aging storm sewers in Cedar Ridge

The West Deer supervisors have approved a contract of almost $300,000 to line storm sewers in the township's Cedar Ridge section.

Three companies submitted bids, and the contract went to apparent low bidder Jet Jack Inc. of Oakdale, for $292,350.

The company was hired to install about 4,600 feet of storm sewer liner, to repair inlets and do related work.

The work will take about a month to complete.

Township engineer Scott Shoup said the liner will be used in an area with corrugated and other steel pipes.

“In many cases, the bottom half of the pipe is gone,” Shoup said.

Using a liner eliminates digging trenches and potentially causing damage to curbs, driveways and yards.

Shoup said he checked the company's qualifications and references after the contract bids were opened earlier this month.

The Jet Jack Inc. bid was about $16,000 less than a bid by Insight Pipe Contracting of Harmony, and about $74,000 less than a bid by Insituform Technologies Inc. of Pittsburgh.

The board voted unanimously on Wednesday to hire the company.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer.