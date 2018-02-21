Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

West Deer hires firm to line aging storm sewers

Chuck Biedka
Chuck Biedka | Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, 11:15 p.m.
West Deer Township municipal offices.
West Deer Township municipal offices.

West Deer supervisors on Wednesday unanimously approved a contract of almost $300,000 to line storm sewers in the township's Cedar Ridge section.

Three companies submitted bids, and the contract went to apparent low bidder Jet Jack Inc. of Oakdale for $292,350.

The company was hired to install about 4,600 feet of storm sewer liner, to repair inlets and do related work.

The Jet Jack Inc. bid was about $16,000 less than a bid by Insight Pipe Contracting of Harmony, and about $74,000 less than a bid by Insituform Technologies Inc. of Pittsburgh.

Township engineer Scott Shoup said the liner will be used in an area with corrugated and other steel pipes. “In many cases, the bottom half of the pipe is gone,” Shoup said.

Using a liner eliminates digging trenches and potentially causing damage to curbs, driveways and some yards.

Shoup said he checked qualifications and references for the company after the bids were opened earlier this month. The work will take about a month to complete.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.

click me