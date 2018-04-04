New Congressional districts please, worry officials

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Here's a look at where local communities would fall in U.S. House districts under the redrawn map:

The newly redrawn Pennsylvania Congressional districts won't necessarily change the federal funding provided to New Kensington, but Mayor Tom Guzzo said the relationship the city has with its current representative could change or disappear entirely.

“Over the past several years, we've been very fortunate to have Congressman (Mike) Doyle as our representative,” Guzzo said. “He's been very interested and very involved in our redevelopment, and he sees that those things are important. We hope that whoever represents us maintains that level of involvement but can't say for sure that will be the case in the future.”

Many local communities, such as New Kensington, will find themselves with a new congressman now that new districts are in place in time for the November general election.

State Republicans, with the most to lose under the new map, sought to have the districts thrown out because they were drawn by the state Supreme Court, not the state Legislature as required by the U.S. Constitution.

The court, in a single-sentence decision, refused to consider the matter.

Where congressmen stand on the new districts falls, not surprisingly, along party lines.

Doyle, a Democrat from Forest Hills, said the proposed changes are a good thing for voters and most likely will result in a more even distribution of seats between Democrats and Republicans.

Republican U.S. Rep. Keith Rothfus, whose former 12th District included all of Beaver County and parts of Allegheny, Cambria, Lawrence, Somerset and Westmoreland counties, said the change chosen by the state's high court does not conform with the U.S. Constitution, which he said specifically “delegates, expressly and exclusively, the redistricting responsibility to the state Legislature.”

U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly, a Republican whose current district includes Armstrong, Butler and Erie Counties, agreed with Rothfus, saying that confusion was the inevitable result of letting the courts draw a map designed to be drawn by legislators.

“I keep having to tell people that I'm still their representative,” he said.

Pennsylvania House Democratic Leader Frank Dermody of Oakmont sees the new map as easier to understand than the previous, Republican-devised incarnation.

“The new map is easy to understand and will reduce confusion for voters who no longer will have to figure out wildly contorted district shapes to determine who represents them in Congress,” Dermody said.

State Rep. Jeff Pyle, R-Ford City, said the changes are not going to help voters in his district.

“It's a big loss for the 60th. My people in Buffalo and Winfield (townships) had a congressman that was 20 minutes away. Now, their representative is in State College,” he said. “I think it is very bad for us.”

That new representative is Glenn Thompson, R-Centre County. He's one of the few Republicans who said he's excited by the addition of constituents to his new district, the 15th.

Thompson's former district was the 5th, and did not include any of Armstrong County. Now, that whole county is part of the district Thompson will run for in November. His new district also has a portion of Butler County, including Buffalo Township.

“My experience has been that, if a county is split, it brings two voices, two votes, twice the committee representation and four times the subcommittee representation,” he said. “When a county is split ... I try to work closely with whoever is elected to serve the remaining portions.”

State maps due for update

But the U.S. Congressional map might not be the most important for local communities.

In Lower Burrell, Mayor Richard Callender said he's less worried about the Congressional districts than he is with who represents the city at the state level.

Callender said most funding for municipal programs comes through the state and, therefore, is sought through state representatives and senators.

“What is important to us is when they do it (redistricting) at the state level,” he said. “Right now, we have to fight with two different (state representatives) to get a concerted effort to bring grants into the region. It used to be one.”

“That's not very conducive to being able to secure a grant,” he said.

However, Callender said the state maps are due for a second look as well, noting that, in his opinion, those maps, too, had been the subject of some fairly partisan gerrymandering.

Like U.S. Congressional districts, the districts of state lawmakers are mandated to be updated with each census, which means state House and Senate districts will be redrawn in 2021.

Steve DelleDonne, Vandergrift borough secretary, said changes to those maps may make a difference to his borough. He said their current representatives — Rep. Joseph A. Petrarca and Sen. James R. Brewster — both “do us good.”

Dennis Duryea, Kiski Valley Water Pollution Control Authority manager, said the authority generally doesn't look to the federal government for grants and hasn't for some time.

“Those changes have not affected us,” he said. “At least our specific authority, no, not at all.”

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger. Staff writer Madasyn Czebiniak contributed to this report.