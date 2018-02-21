Leechburg Road in Lower Burrell down to one lane as of Monday

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Leechburg Road in Lower Burrell will be restricted to a single lane during the day for more than a month starting Monday.

According to PennDOT, traffic will be reduced to a single lane controlled by flaggers between Kenmont and Rita avenues to make way for an emergency pipe replacement.

PennDOT spokeswoman Valerie Petersen said crews need to replace the pipe after a sinkhole opened up beneath it.

Work will begin Monday with an anticipated completion date of May 1 and will occur from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., weather permitting.

The road already is subject to overnight lane restrictions, which occur from Craigdell Road to Route 56 between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. and are expected to last until the summer. That work is part of a $5 million overhaul of the busy roadway.

The contractor for the work is Latrobe-based Derry Construction Co.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.