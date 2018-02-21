'Dr. Oz Show' episode with Danielle Reinke set to air Thursday

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The estranged wife of Leechburg's suspended police chief will appear on "The Dr. Oz Show" on Thursday to discuss the man she thought she was married to.

A day before Danielle Reinke's segment was set to air, the Tribune-Review received an email from the show with highlights from her interview with Dr. Oz and crime correspondent Melissa Moore, including when she first found out Mike Diebold had been arrested for allegedly trying to solicit sex via the internet from a 14-year-old girl, who actually was a state Attorney General's Office predator task force agent.

Reinke said she had been at work when her husband called her around 2:45 p.m.

"He called me ... and said, 'I just want you to know can you please come straight home after work, I'm involved in an incident,'" she told Dr. Oz. "I had a very uneasy feeling. So, I told the girls at work. I said, 'You know what? I'm going to go home now. Something's wrong.'"

When she got home, there were cars in her driveway, so many that she had to park at the bottom and walk up to her house.

An agent met her at the top, brought her into her house and took her into the back room.

News of what happened already was appearing on the television in her house.

"As I was sitting there, it was already breaking on the news, which was very hard to hear in the background," she told Dr. Oz. "and they sat me down and they said, 'We are here because your husband tried to meet a 14-year-old girl for sex.'"

Diebold became well known last year for his struggle to return to police work after he lost a portion of his left arm in a fireworks accident in July.

He was arrested Jan. 5 on felony child predator charges in a sting at a Lower Burrell Sheetz.

He has since posted bond and is awaiting trial after pleading not guilty and waiving his right to a preliminary hearing.

Reinke, who married Diebold on the banks of the Kiski River in July, filed for divorce following his arrest.

He is allowed supervised visits with their infant son but is ordered not to have any contact with the rest of his family, which includes Danielle's teenage daughter. He also was ordered not to go near the Gilpin home he formerly shared with Reinke.

Reinke told Dr. Oz that she was fearful her daughter or friends may have been involved in the scandal , as her home was filled with teenage girls every weekend.

"My first question to the agent was, 'Please, please tell me that my daughter had nothing to do with this, please ... .' That was my biggest fear," Reinke said. "The first time he said, and he said, 'No, your daughter doesn't have anything to do with this.' And I said, 'What about her friends, because I'm the kind of mother where I love the kids to be at my house. I know what they're doing.'"

Reinke's daughter is 15, only a year older than the "girl" allegedly being propositioned by Diebold.

She said that she filed for divorce from Diebold to protect her daughter, who gave a speech at their wedding.

In the speech, Reinke said her daughter said: "I've finally found my father, the man I can love, the man I can trust."

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @maddyczebstrib.