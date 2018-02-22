'Dr. Oz' appearance was 'real and honest conversation,' Leechburg chief's wife says

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Danielle Reinke, the estranged wife of suspended Leechburg police Chief Mike Diebold, has no regrets about appearing on “The Dr. Oz Show.”

“I am proud of what was put on there (the show) because it was a real and honest conversation and it was my story,” Reinke told the Tribune-Review after her interview with Dr. Mehmet Oz aired Thursday.

“I am pleased with the segment. It wasn't twisted.”

Reinke appeared on the show's “true crime” segment with Dr. Oz and crime correspondent Melissa Moore.

She opened up about her relationship with Diebold and what she has been going through since he was arrested on felony child predator charges for allegedly trying to solicit sex from a 14-year-old girl via the internet.

“I never would have thought in a million years that he would be capable of this,” Reinke said. “It's so hard to believe.”

In her roughly 20-minute interview, Reinke shared what she went through when she first heard her husband had been arrested, her views on what he allegedly did, her fears and what she will be doing moving forward.

“My world completely exploded,” she said. “Everything was a lie.”

Diebold's attorney, Duke George, previously had expressed concern that Reinke's appearance on the show may affect Diebold's trial.

He said he hadn't had a chance to see the episode when a reporter called him for comment Thursday.

Reinke said her media attorney, Phillip DiLucente, worked with Dr. Oz staffers before the show was taped to ensure that the questions she was asked wouldn't jeopardize a future trial.

Diebold became well-known last year for his struggle to return to police work after losing part of his arm in a horrific fireworks accident.

He's currently suspended without pay.

Reinke told Dr. Oz that she imagined a life of pure bliss with Diebold, who she married last summer after his accident.

Reinke has an infant son with Diebold. She also has a 15-year-old daughter. She said the two were thinking about having another child.

“He honestly and truly was the best man I've ever met,” she said. “He was the first person that really allowed me to be myself and open up.”

Reinke previously told the Tribune-Review that she went on “The Dr. Oz Show” because she was tired of others writing her story. She emphasized that again Thursday.

“These news reports are going on with or without me,” Reinke said. “I would rather, for my family's sake, have the truth out there from me — rather than have someone else's version of the truth.”

Reinke told Dr. Oz that she found out about her husband's arrest while at work. She came home and was met by agents there, who told her what they are alleging.

She said there were no signs that her husband may have been involved in that type of activity, and that she feels as though she's dealing with two different men.

“He was never on the internet, he was never on his phone,” she told Dr. Oz. “Most people that are hiding a life, they hide the phone or they hide a computer. It was always out.”

Reinke filed for divorce soon after Diebold's arrest, but told Dr. Oz that she wants her children to have two loving parents regardless.

Diebold posted bond and is awaiting trial after pleading not guilty and waiving his right to a preliminary hearing.

He is allowed supervised visits with his son, but is ordered not to have any contact with the rest of his family per court orders.

Reinke told Dr. Oz that Diebold wrote her a letter from jail before the court restrictions went into effect. She said he asked her “to give him a chance to explain rather than listen to what's going on.”

“He says there's a lot of things that aren't correct about this case,” she said.

Reinke has asked to see the evidence in the case, but said the state Attorney General's Office denied her request.

She said she is frustrated by the lack of information and that “not knowing all the facts (evidence)” is hard.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com or via Twitter @maddyczebstrib. Joyce Hanz is a freelance writer.