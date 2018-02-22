More than 4 inches of rain could fall by Sunday, shattering February record

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A trio of storm systems during the next 48 hours could drench the Pittsburgh region with more than 4 inches of rain, causing widespread flooding and mud slides, according the National Weather Service.

“Starting today we're going to have a series of fairly quick weather disturbances come through the area with each of them dropping a fairly decent amount of rain,” said meteorologist Lee Hendricks at the weather service office in Moon Township.

The forecast calls for between 1½ and 1¾ inches of rain to fall on Friday and overnight into Saturday.

Another 1¼ to 1½ inches of rain could fall during the day Saturday and into the evening.

“I think we can conservatively estimate that as much as 4½ inches of rain could in some parts of our area,” Hendricks said.

Because the ground is so saturated from the rain that already has fallen this week, one of the biggest concerns in the coming days will be landslides, the metrologist said.

This week's heavy rain is expected to shatter a weather record that has stood for 131 years.

This month in 1887 has stood as the wettest February, with 6.52 inches of rain.

Not counting the rain that's expected over the next several days, a little more than 6 inches has already doused the region this month.

A flood watch is in effect until Sunday evening, along with multiple river and stream flood watches and warnings.

Earlier this week two other long-standing weather records were surpassed.

The temperature at Pittsburgh International Airport hit 78 degrees on Tuesday, wiping out the old record for Feb. 20 of 68 degrees. That record stood since 1891.

It also was 1-degree warmer than the previous record high for all of February, set on Feb. 8, 1900.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib. Staff writer Brian C. Rittmeyer contributed to this report.