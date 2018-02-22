Manor Township wife accused in hatchet attack on husband held on homicide charge

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Melanie Sue Snyder began to sob as Manor Township police Chief Eric Petrosky recalled the day last summer when she allegedly attacked her husband with a hatchet.

Snyder, 41, is charged with criminal homicide in the death of Thomas Snyder, after police say she attacked and wounded him July 27 at their Garretts Run Road home in Manor.

The injuries that Thomas Snyder suffered that day ultimately would lead to his death five months later, on Dec. 27, Armstrong County Coroner Brian Myers testified at a Thursday preliminary hearing before District Judge J. Gary DeComo of Ford City.

An autopsy determined that "complications of chop wounds to the head" caused Thomas Snyder's death, Myers testified.

DeComo held the charge against Melanie Snyder for court. She did not testify.

During his testimony, Petrosky said initial calls to emergency services indicated that someone matching Melanie Snyder's description had attacked a man with an ax.

When Petrosky arrived at the scene, he found her on the street.

She had blood on her hands and face, he said, and was wearing a shirt that read "nope not today" on it.

When he asked her if "this was the house where the incident occurred," Snyder allegedly said, "yes."

Petrosky said that after Melanie Snyder had been placed in custody and secured in his patrol car, he entered her home and found her husband in a bedroom, lying in bed and covered in blood.

Thomas Snyder wasn't conscious, Petrosky said. He had wounds to his head and neck and was choking on his own blood.

Once Thomas Snyder was in the care of emergency medical personnel, Petrosky said he interviewed two of the Snyders' three children, ages 17, 13 and 6, all of whom were in the home.

According to Petrosky, the eldest of the children woke up when her mother inexplicably removed a blanket from her.

When the girl tried to go back to sleep, Petrosky said, she heard her younger brother start screaming and asking what their mother had done to their father.

When the eldest child left her room, she found her brother fighting with their mother, wrestling to gain control of the hatchet that allegedly had been used to attack her father, he said.

Petrosky said the girl entered the fray, took the hatchet and threw it into some weeds near the house. The girl then gathered her younger siblings and ran for help, he said.

Melanie Snyder's attorney, Greg Swank, asked Petrosky if any of the children saw the events leading to Thomas Snyder's injuries. Petrosky said they had not.

Swank inquired as to whether anyone heard any screaming and, again, Petrosky said they had not, adding that there were no witnesses.

According to Petrosky, Thomas Snyder never regained the presence of mind to make a statement about the attack.

Melanie Snyder, who is being held without bond at the Armstrong County Jail, is to appear in Armstrong County Court for trial at a date and time to be determined.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.