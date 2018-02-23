New Kensington-Arnold buying security equipment, services for schools

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The New Kensington-Arnold School Board is continuing to add security at the district's schools.

The school board has approved spending about $17,500 on security equipment and services at the Roy Hunt and H.D. Berkey elementary schools.

The district will pay 2Krew Security and Surveillance about $11,200 for security equipment and services at both schools; and A.G. Mauro Co. about $6,270 for security equipment at both.

District officials would not specify what equipment or services are being bought from the companies, citing concerns over publicizing the district's security measures.

Board President Robert Pallone said it generally includes cameras, metal detectors and security equipment for doors.

In January, the school board approved spending $4,000 to install metal detectors at Martin Elementary and H.D. Berkey.

That action was taken two days after a 6-year-old was found with a small folding knife at Martin.

The board also approved buying doors for Berkey from Bellone's Glass Co., which Pallone said was also security-related. The purchase price was not immediately available.

The board approved advertising for substitute security guards.

While the district has a police officer at Valley Junior-Senior High School, and guards at other schools, Pallone said it has no substitutes to fill an absence.

In response to a question from a resident at a meeting Thursday, School Director Eric Doutt said active shooter response training for the district's staff is being planned for the next school year. It isn't possible to schedule it sooner, he said.

At a recent board meeting, Pallone put out what he called a “special request” for the district's staff to keep to security standards when it comes to each building having only one point of entry, where those entering go through metal detectors and bags are checked.

He said no one should be letting people in through side or back doors.

“Security is our responsibility,” Pallone said.

He also encouraged those who “hear something” to report it, promising that everything would be followed up on.

Pallone called the Feb. 14 mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Fla., in which 17 people died, an “abomination.”

He said New Kensington-Arnold has been ahead of the curve on security, first installing metal detectors 10 years ago despite criticism, and is doing the best it can.

“We have to be diligent. We have to be tough,” he said. “These kids' safety is at stake.”

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.