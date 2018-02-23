W. Pa. sees less rainfall than expected, but officials remain wary of flooding

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Allegheny County Emergency Services said crest forecasts for the area's rivers are expected to be slightly lower this weekend after the region received less rain than forecasted.

“The speed was a little quicker how it moved through,” said Bill Modzelewski, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Moon Township. “We expected it to last a little longer than it did.”

However, the emergency officials still expect much of the Ohio River to reach minor to moderate flooding by Sunday or Monday.

Light showers were expected overnight Friday into Saturday, with about one-third of an inch to a half-inch expected to fall throughout Saturday morning and afternoon.

“We're still expecting the main batch of widespread heavy rain to come in tomorrow night and into early Sunday morning,” Modzelewski said.

About an inch to one-and-a-half inches are expected Saturday night into Sunday.

“We should be pretty much done with it Sunday afternoon,” Modzelewski said.

Flood watch remains

A flood watch is in effect until Sunday evening, along with multiple river and stream flood watches and warnings.

Rivers are expected to crest by Monday.

The Point and the Mon Wharf are expected to be most affected in Pittsburgh.

Officials are still expecting rain to cause flooding on smaller streams and creeks. There could also be more mud slides due to the oversaturated ground.

This week's heavy rain is expected to shatter a weather record that has stood for 131 years.

This month in 1887 has stood as the wettest February, with 6.52 inches of rain.

A little more than 6 inches has already fallen in the region this month.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or via Twitter @emilybalser.