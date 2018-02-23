Foundation of vacant Brackenridge apartment collapses for second time in 2 years

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The foundation of a vacant Brackenridge apartment building collapsed for the second time in two years Friday night.

Emergency officials were called to 948 Ninth Ave. just before 10:30 p.m., said Brackenridge Fire Chief Rick Jones.

The building, which had a “Do not enter” sign on the outside, is a four-unit apartment building.

Jones said firefighters were getting the electric service to the building shut off and roped it off with emergency tape, but that's all that could be done Friday.

He said he notified borough officials of the collapse.

“I know they're trying to get it torn down,” Jones said. “It's been vacant since the last (collapse).”

Jones said the rain-saturated ground contributed to the incident and said he worries about the house next door.

“If the rest of it starts caving in, it could fall right into the (neighboring) house,” he said. “You get a high wind — it could blow over tomorrow.”

Next-door neighbor Lynette Deyo said she hasn't been staying at her house at 950 Ninth Ave. for a week for fear that the neighboring apartment house could fall onto hers.

She's fed up with the building's issues.

“Why does it take jeopardizing the safety of my family for something to be done?” she said. “I've been begging for help.”

Deyo lives in the house with her husband and two children. They've lived there for 12 years.

Property records show the owner of the collapsed building is Christopher Wall-Fuget. He wasn't at the scene and contact information for him wasn't available late Friday.

Court records show he was taken to magistrate court by the borough's code enforcement office on Feb. 8. He is charged with failing to comply with building codes.

A summary trial is scheduled for March 22 in front of District Judge Carolyn Bengel.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or on Twitter @emilybalser.