Valley News Dispatch

Freeport Area student, 16, to be charged as juvenile in alleged threat

Mary Ann Thomas
Mary Ann Thomas | Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, 6:39 p.m.
Freeport Area High School
Freeport Area School District
Freeport Area High School

Buffalo Township police plan to charge a 16-year-old Freeport Area High School student with making terroristic threats.

School district officials sent a letter to parents regarding a student, who was removed from a classroom Friday, making “inappropriate and threatening statements.”

District officials called police, who interviewed the boy and five witnesses, according to police Chief Tim Derringer.

“General comments were allegedly made referencing ‘murder' and being capable of doing it, and that's it,” Derringer said.

There were no comments made on method or specific targets of an individual or a group, he said. Nor was any specific location mentioned, Derringer added.

Derringer spoke with the Butler County district attorney and is planning to file a juvenile allegation against the boy, who is with family in Freeport, he said.

A court hearing will not be open to the public, because the identities of juveniles are protected in the judicial system.

It is unknown what action the school district has taken or will take.

Calls to Superintendent Ian Magness and school board President Daniel Lucovich were not immediately returned Saturday.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.

