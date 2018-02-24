Harmar bald eagles have first egg of season

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Harmar bald eagles delivered their first egg of the season shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday.

The pair are in their fifth year of nesting on a bluff above Route 28.

All the action can be seen live on a webcam by visiting the sponsors web pages: CSE Corp . (formerly PixController) of Murrysville and the Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania.

Last year, the Harmar bald eagles had two eggs — the first on Feb. 27, said Rachel Handel, spokeswoman for the Audubon Society.

Both eaglets fledged the nest in late June.

A webcam placed close to the nest will provide unparalleled views this nesting season.

“This is the first year we have had a good look into the Harmar nest,” said Bill Powers, director of surveillance and environmental monitoring for CSE. “What a great experience to see this live this afternoon.”

An administrator for the Facebook page, Harmar Bald Eagles of Pittsburgh, known as Dolly Queen, said she was “eggcited” and the group is hoping for more eggs.

Bald eagles typically lay one to three eggs successively every several days.

Both parents will incubate the eggs for 35 days before they hatch.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.