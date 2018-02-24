Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Harmar bald eagles have first egg of season

Mary Ann Thomas
Mary Ann Thomas | Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, 6:15 p.m.

Updated 5 hours ago

The Harmar bald eagles delivered their first egg of the season shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday.

The pair are in their fifth year of nesting on a bluff above Route 28.

All the action can be seen live on a webcam by visiting the sponsors web pages: CSE Corp . (formerly PixController) of Murrysville and the Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania.

Last year, the Harmar bald eagles had two eggs — the first on Feb. 27, said Rachel Handel, spokeswoman for the Audubon Society.

Both eaglets fledged the nest in late June.

A webcam placed close to the nest will provide unparalleled views this nesting season.

“This is the first year we have had a good look into the Harmar nest,” said Bill Powers, director of surveillance and environmental monitoring for CSE. “What a great experience to see this live this afternoon.”

An administrator for the Facebook page, Harmar Bald Eagles of Pittsburgh, known as Dolly Queen, said she was “eggcited” and the group is hoping for more eggs.

Bald eagles typically lay one to three eggs successively every several days.

Both parents will incubate the eggs for 35 days before they hatch.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me