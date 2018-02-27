Frazer prostitution cases headed to court

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Pittsburgh man charged in connection with a prostitution sting in parking lots near the Pittsburgh Mills mall in Frazer is headed to court.

Marion White Jr., 47, of Pittsburgh is charged with two counts of promoting prostitution, possessing instruments of crime and possession of drug paraphernalia.

White waived his right to a preliminary hearing before District Judge David Sosovicka in Harmar on Monday.

According to police, White drove another suspect, Kimberly Felicetty, to a parking lot near the mall in Frazer on Jan. 10 so she could meet a person who had agreed to pay for sex.

That person was an undercover officer with Frazer police.

After apprehending Felicetty, officers say they learned that White was allegedly her “pimp” and was waiting nearby.

White was arrested without incident, as were two other men also accused of prostitution-related offenses. White is free on non-monetary bond ahead of a formal arraignment April 12 in Allegheny County Court in Pittsburgh.

Arrest warrants were issued for two other men arrested with White — Rogers Jerrell Le Grand, 28, of Baltimore and Dionne Reed, 26, of Chicago — because they did not show up for their preliminary hearings on Jan. 22.

Frazer police Chief Terry Kuhns said his department continues to work with Allegheny County's vice detectives to ensure that criminals aren't using the mall or anywhere else in Frazer to ply their trade.

“We continue to work closely with the county police's vice squad and use our security systems to stop these sorts of crimes,” he said.

The Jan. 10 arrests followed eight others for similar alleged crimes a week earlier, also in parking lots near the Pittsburgh Mills mall.

One of the men arrested Jan. 3, William T. Reed of Carnegie, also waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Monday. Reed is charged with promoting prostitution, is free on bond and will also appear in Pittsburgh for formal arraignment April 12.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.