Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Frazer prostitution cases headed to court

Matthew Medsger
Matthew Medsger | Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, 3:31 p.m.
From left: Rogers Le Grand, Kimberly Felicetty, Marion White and Dionne Reed
From left: Rogers Le Grand, Kimberly Felicetty, Marion White and Dionne Reed
Marion White
Allegheny County Jail
Marion White
Kimberly Felicetty
Allegheny County Jail
Kimberly Felicetty
Dionne Reed
Allegheny County Jail
Dionne Reed
Rogers Le Grand
Rogers Le Grand

Updated 7 hours ago

A Pittsburgh man charged in connection with a prostitution sting in parking lots near the Pittsburgh Mills mall in Frazer is headed to court.

Marion White Jr., 47, of Pittsburgh is charged with two counts of promoting prostitution, possessing instruments of crime and possession of drug paraphernalia.

White waived his right to a preliminary hearing before District Judge David Sosovicka in Harmar on Monday.

According to police, White drove another suspect, Kimberly Felicetty, to a parking lot near the mall in Frazer on Jan. 10 so she could meet a person who had agreed to pay for sex.

That person was an undercover officer with Frazer police.

After apprehending Felicetty, officers say they learned that White was allegedly her “pimp” and was waiting nearby.

White was arrested without incident, as were two other men also accused of prostitution-related offenses. White is free on non-monetary bond ahead of a formal arraignment April 12 in Allegheny County Court in Pittsburgh.

Arrest warrants were issued for two other men arrested with White — Rogers Jerrell Le Grand, 28, of Baltimore and Dionne Reed, 26, of Chicago — because they did not show up for their preliminary hearings on Jan. 22.

Frazer police Chief Terry Kuhns said his department continues to work with Allegheny County's vice detectives to ensure that criminals aren't using the mall or anywhere else in Frazer to ply their trade.

“We continue to work closely with the county police's vice squad and use our security systems to stop these sorts of crimes,” he said.

The Jan. 10 arrests followed eight others for similar alleged crimes a week earlier, also in parking lots near the Pittsburgh Mills mall.

One of the men arrested Jan. 3, William T. Reed of Carnegie, also waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Monday. Reed is charged with promoting prostitution, is free on bond and will also appear in Pittsburgh for formal arraignment April 12.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me