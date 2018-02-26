Lower Burrell parts ways with city clerk, expects replacement by May 1

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Applications are available on the city's website at www.cityoflowerburrell.com . Mail or drop off applications to City of Lower Burrell, 2800 Bethel St., Lower Burrell, PA 15068.

Deadline for receipt of applications with salary requirements is March 29.

Lower Burrell is looking for a new city clerk.

Mayor Richard Callender confirmed on Monday that the city “terminated” Kelly Cook and is looking for someone to fill the position.

She was terminated on Feb. 13 after working as Lower Burrell's city clerk for almost 10 years, the mayor said.

There was no severance agreement tied to her termination.

Callender said city officials “weren't particularly happy with (Cook's) work ethic” and that she was derelict in her duties.

“We're moving in a different direction and ... she wasn't part of the plan,” Callender said.

Attempts to reach Cook for comment Monday evening were unsuccessful.

Her name is no longer listed on the city's website nor is it included in the city's phone directory.

The city clerk is responsible for the day-to-day operations of the city, managing state, federal and county reports, promoting and recommending cost savings and economic development initiatives, seeking grants, and putting the city's budget together.

The clerk also acts as the liaison between department heads.

Councilmen Robert Hamilton and Joe Grillo declined to comment on Cook's termination, which is scheduled to be discussed and ratified at city council's meeting March 5. Attempts to reach Councilmen Christopher Koziarski and Christopher Fabry weren't immediately successful.

Police chief running the city in interim

Callender said police Chief Tim Weitzel has been put in charge of city hall until a new clerk is hired. He is being assisted by the city's two administrative secretaries.

The mayor said Weitzel was put in charge because he has “the best understanding of the needs of the city.”

“Basically as a city we're moving forward, and right now we're conducting city business as normal,” Callender said.

Weitzel said city hall staff is handling the day-to-day operations and he will take the lead on situations that are more suited for a city clerk until a hire is made.

“Obviously without her there it's ... almost an ‘all hands on deck' thing,” he said.

A job posting on the city's website lays out the city clerk's responsibilities.

It says candidates should have strong interpersonal and organizational skills and the ability to bring together diverse people and groups to develop council sponsored initiatives. A bachelor's degree in Public Administration or a related field along with a minimum of five years of supervisory experience in municipal government is recommended.

“We are looking for a very personable person that is able to engage the community and manage people,” Callender said.

The city will accept applications until March 29, the mayor said. Officials will conduct interviews and hire someone in April. Salary will be based on experience.

Grillo said he will abstain from the city clerk's hiring because he wasn't involved in an executive session to help form questions about what council was looking for in a city clerk.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or via Twitter @maddyczebstrib.