Kittanning-based state trooper named region's Trooper of the Year

A state trooper based near Kittanning has been named 2017 Trooper of the Year for an area that covers five counties and part of the Alle-Kiski Valley.

Trooper Kurtis Glasgow became the first officer from the so-called Kittanning barracks to win the accolade from the state police's Troop D. That includes officers from state police barracks in Armstrong, Butler, Beaver, Lawrence and Mercer counties, and the northern part of Allegheny County that includes Harrison, Fawn and a few other neighboring towns.

Glasgow, 29, of Butler County, joined the state police at the end of 2012. He earned the award following recommendation by his superiors and review by his fellow officers.

Glasgow was presented a plaque for his efforts during a small recognition ceremony at the state police station in East Franklin, near Kittanning.

The station's commander, Lt. Daniel Ekis, said Glasgow made eight felony arrests for possession with the intent to distribute, 47 arrests for drug possession, 49 arrests for paraphernalia possession and 40 arrests for driving under the influence, and wrote 300 citations and more than 100 warnings.

Ekis said Glasgow achieved these numbers while coaching and training three new troopers.

“That's along with handling all of the other incidents he handles when he is in zones,” Ekis said to Glasgow during the ceremony. “Kurtis, those are outstanding numbers. I know you don't like to be the center of attention, but this is well deserved. You are a respected member of this barracks and this community.”

Capt. Steve Ignatz, Troop D commander, praised Glasgow and instructed the younger troopers in the room to follow Glasgow's lead.

“This is what we ask you to model yourself after, because he does do such a wonderful job,” Ignatz said.

Armstrong County District Attorney Katie Charlton said that she couldn't think of a more exemplary example of a trooper than Glasgow.

“We see (Glasgow's) work on a daily basis, and it's fantastic,” she said. “Both as a district attorney and a resident of Armstrong County, I am very thankful for the work that you do.”

Glasgow, who said he was embarrassed by all of the attention, said that the entire station deserves the recognition he was receiving.

“It means a lot,” he said. “It's an honor to be selected by my peers.”

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.