Bakerstown Road in Tarentum to close Monday through June to allow for landslide fix

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Allegheny County is moving forward with repairs to the landslide along Bakerstown Road in Tarentum, which has reduced the road to one alternating lane of traffic for the past year.

The Department of Public Works on Tuesday said that a portion of the road, also known as Tarentum-Culmerville Road, will close at 9 a.m. Monday and remain that way until the end of June.

The closure will be about 500 feet south of the bridge that carries Bakerstown Road over Route 28. Traffic will be detoured using Days Run Road, Bailies Run Road, Freeport Road, West Seventh Avenue and East Street.

“The closure is required to construct a wall,” the department said.

The landslide happened Jan. 18, 2017, on the side of the road where traffic heads to Tarentum.

Mike Dillon, Allegheny County's deputy director of public works, spoke to the Tribune-Review about the planned improvements earlier this month. He said crews will remove a portion of the hillside and construct a wall adjacent to the roadway, which will support a newly constructed road.

The wall and new road will be about 300 feet long.

The $450,000 project is being done by Pugliano Construction Co. Inc. of Pittsburgh.

Tarentum Mayor Eric Carter said people are happy the county is finally working on the landslide. He said he was nervous driving by it and had worries someone might go over the hillside.

About 2,000 vehicles use the road daily.

“It's just a nice relief to have it done,” Carter said.

Council President Erika Josefoski said the borough is going to be proactive in rerouting traffic and try to “make it as easy as possible for everybody.”

“We're very glad to hear that they're going to finally make some improvements there, because it has been quite some time,” she said.

Brad James, deputy chief at Eureka Fire Rescue EMS in Tarentum, said his department is used to construction and detours and doesn't expect any serious problems with the closure.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com or via Twitter @maddyczebstrib.