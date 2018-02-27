Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Harmar eagles have second egg to attend to

Chuck Biedka
Chuck Biedka | Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, 9:45 p.m.
A second egg was visible in the Harmar eagle next Tuesday evening.
Courtesy Audubon Society
A second egg was visible in the Harmar eagle next Tuesday evening.

Updated 3 hours ago

A second egg is being incubated in the Harmar bald eagle nest.

The Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania said the egg was laid just before 7 p.m. Tuesday.

A "nest cam" is revealing only glimpses of the second egg because both parents are incubating the two eggs, the society said.

The first egg was laid Saturday. Bald eagles typically lay one to three eggs successively every several days.

Both parents will incubate the eggs for 35 days before they hatch.

The Harmar eagles are in their fifth year of nesting in a sycamore tree on a bluff high above Route 28.

All the action can be seen live on a webcam by visiting the sponsors web pages: CSE Corp. (formerly PixController) of Murrysville and the Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania.

Last year, the Harmar bald eagles had two eggs.

Both eaglets fledged the nest in late June.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka. Mary Ann Thomas contributed to this report.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me