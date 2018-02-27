Harmar eagles have second egg to attend to

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A second egg is being incubated in the Harmar bald eagle nest.

The Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania said the egg was laid just before 7 p.m. Tuesday.

A "nest cam" is revealing only glimpses of the second egg because both parents are incubating the two eggs, the society said.

The first egg was laid Saturday. Bald eagles typically lay one to three eggs successively every several days.

Both parents will incubate the eggs for 35 days before they hatch.

The Harmar eagles are in their fifth year of nesting in a sycamore tree on a bluff high above Route 28.

All the action can be seen live on a webcam by visiting the sponsors web pages: CSE Corp. (formerly PixController) of Murrysville and the Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania.

Last year, the Harmar bald eagles had two eggs.

Both eaglets fledged the nest in late June.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka. Mary Ann Thomas contributed to this report.