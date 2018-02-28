New Kensington residents alert police to man who forced way into home

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

New Kensington police arrested a man who allegedly barged into a home on Kennedy Avenue Sunday while the homeowners were there.

Walter W. Alford III, 38, of Pittsburgh is charged with criminal trespass, criminal mischief, loitering and prowling at night and public drunkenness.

He was arraigned Monday and is being held in the Westmoreland County Jail on $25,000 bond.

The Trib's news partner, WPXI-TV, reported that police said Alford went to home-after-home trying to get inside, until he finally succeeded — but police were right there to arrest him.

Campbell Drive residents reported alarming knocks on their doors.

Citing a criminal complaint, the station reported that Alford allegedly “smashed out the front window of the residence and was yelling on the front porch” before going to several other homes and “yelling that he needs help and that someone was trying to kill him.”

He threw “a fence post through a window” before police arrested him for forcing his way into a home on Kennedy Avenue.

Alford is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 2:15 p.m. March 8 before District Judge Frank Pallone.

