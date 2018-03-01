Leechburg High School will offer a firefighter training course starting in the fall

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Leechburg Middle/Senior High School will offer a firefighter training course next school year.

The school board approved the course Wednesday by a 7-0 vote, with Directors Helen Yurjevich and Terri Smith absent.

The vote comes two weeks after representatives from the three fire companies in the district, Leechburg, West Leechburg and Gilpin, discussed the proposed course with the board.

Superintendent Tiffany Nix said the course will be offered as an elective worth one credit toward graduation.

It will be taught by a certified state instructor who is a local firefighter.

Brian Scott, Leechburg Volunteer Fire Department president, told the board that, from the fire companies' perspective, the course is designed to help attract young people into the fire service.

Recruitment of new members and retaining them has become a major focus of volunteer fire companies in the Alle-Kiski Valley and beyond as company membership has declined.

Having enough manpower to staff fire crews has become a problem.

District likes community service

From the district's perspective, folding the course into the curriculum gives students another course option, one with a strong community service aspect.

It also can provide students with scholarship money to further their education after high school.

Nix and Superintendent Neill Brady said the course will have two levels that will be taken in separate years.

Students who complete the second level will be eligible for scholarships.

Also, the cost factor is a strong lure for the district: zero dollars.

Nix said the state and the volunteer fire companies are covering the cost of the instructor.

As for the materials, including what Nix said is a thick text book, she said, “The fire companies are supplying all that.”

She said the district did not have to deal with the state in establishing the course or providing the course materials.

“They (firefighters) did all that on their end,” Nix said.

She said the fire company officials must still make their pitch to the students to attract them to the course. However, Brady said one student already has committed to enrolling.

Tom Yerace is a freelance writer.