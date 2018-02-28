Pittsburgh man accused of smashing windows, trying to storm into 4 New Ken homes

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Pittsburgh man is accused of trying to storm his way into four houses in New Kensington on Sunday night, making it inside two of them.

Walter W. Alford III, 38, of Brighton Heights broke out windows in at least two homes along Campbell Avenue — one by throwing a rock, the other by throwing a fence post — before he was arrested at the home along Kennedy Avenue, police said.

The first incident was reported just before 8:30 p.m. at a home in the 700 block of Campbell Avenue. According to arrest papers penned by Patrolman Jason Kerr, 911 dispatchers told Kerr that a man, later identified as Alford, had smashed out the house's front window and was yelling on the front porch.

As Kerr responded to the original call, a second call concerning Alford came from a woman living in the same block who said a man was trying to break her door down.

Dispatchers reported the woman said the intruder's arms were bleeding and he was yelling “that he needs help and that someone was trying to kill him.”

A third call came from another Campbell Avenue home when Kerr was speaking to the original victim. A witness saw Alford throw a fence post through the window of another residence, swear, and go inside.

As Kerr headed to that home, dispatchers received another call that the intruder had entered a home on Kennedy Avenue and was still inside with the occupants.

A woman who lives there told Kerr that Alford knocked on the door asking for help and ran into the house when she unlocked it.

Kerr went to the home and arrested Alford, apparently without incident. He allegedly told police that he broke the windows in an effort to get police to respond to help him.

He allegedly told police that he had used cocaine within the prior 48 hours.

The police report does not mention any injury to the woman.

Alford is charged with criminal trespass, criminal mischief with intent to damage property, loitering and prowling at night, and public drunkenness.

He remains in the Westmoreland County Prison in lieu of $25,000 bond. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 8 before District Judge Frank J. Pallone Jr.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com or via Twitter @maddyczebstrib.