Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

New Kensington vigil draws 150 to honor fallen police Officer Brian Shaw

Matthew Medsger
Matthew Medsger | Sunday, March 4, 2018, 7:12 p.m.
Frazer Township police officer Daniel Rote bows his head during a candlelight vigil to honor New Kensington police Officer Brian Shaw on Sunday, March 4, 2018, on Leishman Avenue in New Kensington.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Frazer Township police officer Daniel Rote bows his head during a candlelight vigil to honor New Kensington police Officer Brian Shaw on Sunday, March 4, 2018, on Leishman Avenue in New Kensington.
Community members gather to pay their respects during a candlelight vigil to honor New Kensington police Officer Brian Shaw on Sunday, March 4, 2018 on Leishman Avenue in New Kensington.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Community members gather to pay their respects during a candlelight vigil to honor New Kensington police Officer Brian Shaw on Sunday, March 4, 2018 on Leishman Avenue in New Kensington.
Community members gather to pay their respects during a candlelight vigil to honor New Kensington officer Brian Shaw on Sunday, March 4, 2018 on Leishman Avenue in New Kensington.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Community members gather to pay their respects during a candlelight vigil to honor New Kensington officer Brian Shaw on Sunday, March 4, 2018 on Leishman Avenue in New Kensington.
New Kensington Officer Brian Shaw looks at 3-year-old Nolan Nealer's new toy handcuffs. Shaw was fatally shot after a traffic stop in November.
Facebook
New Kensington Officer Brian Shaw looks at 3-year-old Nolan Nealer's new toy handcuffs. Shaw was fatally shot after a traffic stop in November.

Updated 4 hours ago

Four months after New Kensington police Officer Brian Shaw was fatally shot in the parking lot of the City Reach Church on Leishman Avenue, residents of the community he protected gathered there to honor him.

While time has passed and a man stands accused of killing Shaw, 25, the city still hasn't completely healed.

For that reason, more than 150 people stood Sunday evening in the gravel parking lot to hold a candlelight vigil in his memory.

Janelle Malloy, who attended the vigil, said she moved to New Kensington just one month before Shaw was killed.

She said she wasn't certain about the move to a place she had always heard had its fair share of problems. Shaw's death could have confirmed her doubts, she said, except for the response that followed.

"People here know how to come together," Malloy said. "Even after this terrible tragedy, they still work together to move forward. It's been incredible to see."

Sarah Mortimer and Juliet Carnahan organized the vigil, even though neither knew Shaw personally.

The women said that after they saw the effect Shaw had on the community, they wanted to do something to honor his memory and help heal the wounds his death dealt to the city he served.

Shaw was fatally shot after a traffic stop on Nov. 17. Rahmael Holt, 29, of Harrison is charged with first degree murder and firearms violations and is awaiting trial.

Mortimer said, "We just had to do something to show the police department, his family and the community that we support them. We really wanted to get together and make sure this was an event for everyone."

Carnahan said that the event was about connecting a community and its police department.

"Our goal is to break a barrier between the police and the community. To show people that even after all of this we can have a positive community," she said.

Members of the Shaw family were present for the vigil.

Mayor Tom Guzzo said that the most important thing for the city to do now that Shaw is gone is to remember the impact that he made in such a short amount of time, and to continue to honor the work of his fellow officers and first responders as they have since his death.

"The community has once again really come through," he said. "We've seen the best of our community at our worst time."

Melissa Clepper, of Leechburg, said that she never knew Shaw, but that during her time working in the city she had seen him around enough that his absence has been noticeable.

"I just miss him tremendously," she said. "You just really feel for his family."

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me