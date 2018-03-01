Springdale Township officials scramble to fix 200 falsified water meter readings

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

About 200 Springdale Township residents have been receiving inaccurate water bills for months as a result of the township's meter reader falsifying the books last year, officials said Thursday.

Township Secretary Dawn Biery said the meter reader, who officials won't identify for personnel reasons, resigned in December after allegedly putting fake water meter readings in the books from May through December.

The fake numbers resulted in either drastically low or high bills for about 200 of the township's 750 water customers.

“It became apparent there was an issue,” Biery said.

Township commissioners President Anthony Rozzano said officials have been working to correct the problem since December and believes they have it nearly fixed.

He said they have been going through the books to check the readings and estimating some bills to adjust for any overcharges.

“I want to assure the people it will be taken care of,” he said.

Officials voted Thursday to have the meters read on the first of each month to ensure residents are being charged correctly.

The bills were estimated for January but will be read for the next several months to make sure there's a record of accurate readings.

“We need to get back to this procedure,” Commissioner Henrietta James said. “That's the way it should be — bottom line.”

Biery said many of the bills were as much as $75 to $900 more than what they should have been.

The township has a minimum charge of $40 for 2,000 gallons of water usage.

Payment plans in works

Officials have agreed to put residents on payment plans and not issue any late fees or penalties while the issue is resolved.

Further complicating the billing issues is the fact that about 200 meters are broken and can't be read.

Rozzano said they are in the process of buying a new meter system that will use signals from cell towers to read the meters and transmit the numbers to the borough.

Until now, a meter reader had to go to each customer's house or business to record water use.

Residents would also have access to the readings at any time through an online account.

“We're doing everything we possibly can,” Rozzano said.

Those meters haven't been installed yet, and new software will need to be installed to link that system to the township's billing program, Biery said.

Members of the township's roads department are responsible for reading the meters, but Rozzano said he'd like to hire someone specifically for the job.

Resident Dorothy Shock said it's time the township gets the problem under control.

“I just strongly believe somebody needs to read these meters every month,” she said. “It isn't fair to the residents.”

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or via Twitter @emilybalser.