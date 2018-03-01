ATI links with Chinese stainless steel maker; 100 new jobs expected in Midland

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Allegheny & Tsingshan Stainless finally is here.

Allegheny Technologies Inc. on Thursday announced the formation of its joint venture with a Chinese stainless steel producer that will produce 60-inch-wide stainless steel sheets and create 100 manufacturing jobs in Western Pennsylvania.

However, none of those jobs will be coming to any of ATI's operations in the Alle-Kiski Valley.

ATI CEO Rich Harshman said required regulatory and antitrust clearances have gone through, and the company is excited about long-term opportunities the joint venture represents.

He said the joint venture will create jobs, offer cost-competitive stainless sheet products and support ATI's investments in its U.S. manufacturing operations, particularly at its $1.1 million Hot Rolling and Processing Facility in Harrison, which will provide processing services for the joint venture's finished products.

Initial customer shipments are expected in the first half of the year.

“Today, ATI's Flat Rolled Products group employs more than 2,000 people in the U.S. and each will benefit from a business that is sustainably profitable and growing,” Harshman said. “This (joint venture) helps to lay the foundation for those longer-term objectives. Additionally, the (joint venture) supports hundreds of U.S.-based jobs in the communities located along the supply chain.”

ATI announced the joint venture with Yongqing LLC, an affiliate of Tsingshan Group, in November.

Tsingshan is the world's largest stainless steel producer.

The venture will utilize ATI's hot rolling mill in Harrison and its Direct Roll Anneal and Pickle facility in Midland, Beaver County.

Slabs will come to the Harrison rolling mill by sea and rail from Tsingshan's $5 billion facility in Indonesia, where they will be hot-rolled into coils.

The coils then will be shipped by rail to the Midland facility, where they will be turned into the 60-inch-wide steel sheets.

Midland facility to get jobs

Scott Minder, ATI vice president of investor relations, said the 100 jobs are expected to be created at the Midland facility, where 70 people work.

About 100 will be working there by the middle of this year.

“Additionally, more jobs are being created in companies providing services to the joint venture,” Minder said.

The United Steelworkers has welcomed the restart of the Midland facility and the return of a significant number of jobs.

United Steelworkers International Vice President Tom Conway, who chairs USW's ATI bargaining committee, said the union has reached an agreement with ATI regarding the wages, staffing and working conditions at the Midland facility.

Minder said no new jobs will be added at the hot rolling facility, which employs about 650 people.

He said the Harrison facility is underutilized, so it should be able to handle the additional volume with its current staff.

It will see an increase in capacity, however. It recently has been running at 30 percent of capacity, but would be close to 50 percent when the joint venture reaches its stated capacity, he said.

ATI officials said the joint venture will be treated as a 50-50 with partners sharing the operating profit and cash flows.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @maddyczebstrib.