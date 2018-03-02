Developer continues to pursue O'Reilly Auto Parts for New Kensington site

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Tennessee-based developer is not giving up on building an O'Reilly Auto Parts in New Kensington.

Hutton Team LLC is once again beseeching council to rezone 754 Carl Ave. from residential to commercial so it can put an auto parts retail store on the corner of Tarentum Bridge Road and Carl Avenue.

The issue will be discussed during Monday's council meeting.

Hutton has been trying to get approval to build the store on three lots between the Taco Bell and Carl Avenue for more than a year. Those lots are 754 Carl Ave., 764 Carl Ave. and 768 Carl Ave. Two have houses on them.

Council changed the zoning for 764 Carl Ave. and 768 Carl Ave. from residential to commercial several years ago — a move that generated stiff opposition — but rejected a request to change the zoning on 754 Carl Ave. in a 3-2 vote last September .

Councilmen Dante Cicconi and Doug Aftanas and Mayor Tom Guzzo opposed the measure.

Aftanas said he was concerned with how cars and trucks would get in and out of the store and around the area.

He also had issues with a wall the developer was going to add.

“I think the Mayor and Councilman Cicconi were in agreement — we wanted everything to be re-submitted before I made a vote that I was going to have to live with and be able to tell the citizens, ‘Here's why I voted yes,' ” Aftanas said.

“I'm looking forward to hearing what's presented to us and seeing if some of those issues, in my opinion, were addressed since we voted last fall.”

Guzzo said he voted against because no one from Hutton was there to answer questions about the plans.

He said there are also concerns about whether the property should be rezoned commercial, period.

“We'll take that step first and then entertain whoever wants to be in there,” Guzzo said.

Hutton Team Director of Development Todd Kimling said he and a civil engineer plan on attending Monday's meeting.

He said the company has met with the mayor and council and believes it has addressed all the concerns they may have had, one being an entryway into the proposed store. He said the entryway was along Carl Avenue, about 30 to 40 feet off of Tarentum Bridge Road, but has been moved to the property at 754 Carl Ave.

Another entryway is proposed along Tarentum Bridge Road, Kimling said.

“We addressed the safety concern at the intersection by moving the driveway back,” he said. “We put (on) the site plan to only have the trucks using the main road out front so they're circulating in and out of the front of the site, not using the side road.”

City engineer Tony Males said the three properties involved are owned by private individuals. He said Hutton has sales agreements for the three properties, which gives them standing to represent them even though they don't own them.

O'Reilly Auto Parts would be the third auto retail business in the immediate vicinity. There is an Advanced Auto Parts store and an AutoZone within sight of the proposed O'Reilly location.

Kimling said Tarentum Bridge Road is a major retail corridor, and O'Reilly expressed an interest in opening a store there. He said there are several other areas that have auto retail stores in close proximity and “they're used to being near each other.”

Attempts to reach a spokesman with O'Reilly's parent company, O'Reilly Automotive, were unsuccessful.

Three Carl Avenue residents the Tribune-Review spoke with Friday had mixed opinions on the plans. Bill and Marsha Farineau are adamantly against them while Sean Lawson said he isn't really concerned.

“I don't think it's going to affect us,” Lawson said. “We still get a lot of traffic on this road no matter what.”

The Farineaus plan on attending Monday's meeting to speak out against the development. Bill Farineau also opposed the plans during a public hearing in January 2017.

“We're really concerned about the traffic,” he said. “It's bad enough as it is, and if they're going to bring in trucks for deliveries ... we're just thinking it's going to be a bad situation.”

“It's been a nice, residential street our whole life,” Marsha Farineau said. “We want it to be a neighborhood. We don't want big, block buildings to stare at.”

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or via Twitter @maddyczebstrib.