Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Medical marijuana clinic to open in Harrison

Ben Schmitt
Ben Schmitt | Thursday, March 1, 2018, 2:33 p.m.
This is an office building along Freeport Road in Harrison where a medical marijuana assessment clinic is scheduled to open. Thursday, March 1, 2018.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
This is an office building along Freeport Road in Harrison where a medical marijuana assessment clinic is scheduled to open. Thursday, March 1, 2018.
Dr. Bryan Doner founded Compassionate Certification Centers, which has medical marijuana clinics in Pittsburgh and Butler and plans to open one in Harrison.
Courtesy of Compassionate Certification Centers
Dr. Bryan Doner founded Compassionate Certification Centers, which has medical marijuana clinics in Pittsburgh and Butler and plans to open one in Harrison.

Updated 4 hours ago

A medical marijuana clinic is coming to Freeport Road in Harrison.

Soon, potential patients will be able to consult with doctors from Compassionate Certification Centers at the existing offices of NP3 North Pittsburgh Pain Physicians, 2130 Freeport Road.

Dr. Randall Barrett, an anesthesiologist and pain management specialist, will be the lead physician, according to Dr. Bryan Doner, the network's co-founder and CEO.

This office will open to patients in April, Doner said Thursday.

“We will be taking patient inquiries for scheduling appointments at that location starting over the next week,” he said.

Compassionate Certification Centers plans to open 25 patient centers across the state.

Other offices are planned for Irwin, North Huntington and Kittanning. A Downtown Pittsburgh office opened last year along with a clinic in Butler.

As of Thursday, more than 21,000 Pennsylvania residents had registered for Pennsylvania's program and about 6,000 were certified to receive medical marijuana. The state has approved 433 doctors to certify patients for the medical marijuana program, and an additional 361 doctors have registered to undergo the four-hour training course required for certification, state Health Department officials said.

Under state law, patients can apply for a state-issued medical marijuana card if a doctor certifies they have one of 17 qualified medical conditions, including epilepsy, cancer, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis and seizure disorders.

Qualified patients with a doctor's recommendation will receive a Pennsylvania medical marijuana identification card, allowing the purchase of medical marijuana from an authorized state-licensed medical marijuana dispensary.

Dispensaries are also allowed to sell equipment, such as vaping devices for liquid forms, to administer medical marijuana.

So far, six dispensaries have opened in Pennsylvania, including locations in Butler and Squirrel Hill.

Marijuana remains classified federally as a Schedule 1 controlled substance, the same category as heroin, meaning dispensaries cannot be reimbursed by Medicare or Medicaid. Because of the federal classification, the Pennsylvania market operates on a cash basis, without insurance.

Ben Schmitt is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-320-7991, bschmitt@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @Bencschmitt.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me