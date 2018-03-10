Freeport Area choir teacher to receive honor from state group

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Staging a modern Romeo and Juliet-type musical with students is all in a day's work for an award-winning Harrison man.

“I've had some of them since the seventh grade,” said Freeport Area School District's grades 6-12 choir director Tom Koharchik.

Next month, Koharchik, 36, will be presented with a prestigious citation of excellence in teaching award from the Pennsylvania Music Education Association for Region III. PMEA has 12 regions.

He recently learned that he was selected from music teachers in schools from six counties in Region III.

Koharchik's award is for outstanding leadership and service to the PMEA as a regional treasurer.

For a man involved in music since his youth and serving others, it was a singular honor.

Koharchik and his wife, Heather, live in Natrona Heights with their three daughters, ages 8, 7 and 5.

On Thursday, Heather Koharchik and youngest daughter Hayley joined some Freeport Area choir students to sing congratulations to their choir director.

There was also a cake celebrating the award.

Back in class, Koharchik was concerned about the jittery nerves of some of his singers. After all, in just about a week, they will perform the musical “The Addams Family.” He is confident they will do well.

In the play, the odd girl named Wednesday falls in love with a young man, and the music, heartache and laughter begins as the families interact.

Koharchik is directing the annual musical just as he has directed other musicals.

Performances are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with a matinee at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Koharchik is a Highlands High School graduate who took part in choirs and musicals whenever possible.

He then earned his undergraduate degree in music and piano from Indiana University of Pennsylvania and a master's degree in music from Duquesne University.

He served in the Army in Iraq in 2004 and 2005 and has taught at Freeport Area since 2006.

“To be nominated by one of my colleagues and be recognized by other people I work with in PMEA is very humbling and I'm quite proud of it,” he said.

He was nominated by fellow music teacher Chaz Shipman.

“This award is significant, as it allows the state to see what we see in Mr. Koharchik: a great musician and teacher at Freeport for the past 12 years,” said Shipman, the district's band director.

The men didn't know it until much later, but each had nominated the other for the award.

It remains a point of humor for both.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.