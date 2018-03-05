Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Apollo-Ridge School District to resume classes Tuesday following social media threat

Emily Balser
Emily Balser | Monday, March 5, 2018, 3:09 p.m.

Updated 5 minutes ago

Apollo-Ridge School District students and staff will return to school Tuesday after classes were canceled Monday because of a social media threat against one of its students.

The district announced Monday afternoon that classes would resume Tuesday with several extra security measures in place to ensure school safety.

In a statement released Monday, district Superintendent Matt Curci said the district is continuing to work with police and regard the threat with the “utmost seriousness” despite no mention of any Apollo-Ridge school building.

The district will be implementing additional security measures, including having additional police officers on campus throughout the school day.

Curci said students should leave backpacks, bags or purses at home if they aren't necessary. Backpacks and bags brought into school may be searched as well as any coats or jackets students are wearing. Students should only bring what they need for the day in their bags.

Officials also said any visitors to school buildings should have an appointment. Parents and visitors who come to the school should expect additional safety protocol prior to entry as well.

Curci said the district is thankful for how the community has embraced the concept of “If you see something, say something.”

Parents received all of the information for Tuesday's return to classes in a message from the district. Officials said parents should go to the district website for any additional updates.

No other information was immediately available.

Messages left for the Kiski Township and Apollo Borough police departments weren't immediately returned.

Apollo-Ridge was one of three school districts in western Pennsylvania to cancel at least some classes Monday because of a threat.

Threats against schools across the region and nation have spiked since a school shooting killed 17 in Parkland, Fla. Feb. 14.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or on Twitter @emilybalser.

