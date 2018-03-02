High winds fanned fire Thursday night that decimated Buffalo Township home

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

High winds Thursday night played a major role in a quick-spreading fire that decimated a vacant home at 112 South Pike Road. The fire was reported about 11:40 p.m.

Firefighters were already in the area dealing with downed trees, allowing them to quickly arrive on scene, according to Matt Cypher, chief of the Buffalo Township Volunteer Fire Company.

Upon arrival, the bulk of the fire was in the garage of the two-story frame home, which was up for sale, he said.

But within 10 minutes, the second floor of the home and roof were fully engulfed.

“The wind was so vicious it blew the fire right into the house,” Cypher said.

He said the winds were about 40 mph late Thursday going into Friday early morning. The winds also blew the water from the firefighters high-powered hosed, creating a mist everywhere.

Butler County fire marshals are investigating the cause of the blaze.

As of Friday night, there had been no determination, according to state police in Butler. Cypher said it might take some time to determine as there isn't much of the house left and the remaining charred structure that is still standing is unsafe to walk in.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.