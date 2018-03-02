Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Watch live: WPIAL Class 5A girls basketball championship, Oakland Catholic vs. Gateway
Valley News Dispatch

High winds fanned fire Thursday night that decimated Buffalo Township home

Mary Ann Thomas
Mary Ann Thomas | Friday, March 2, 2018, 8:33 p.m.
Firefighters battle a blaze at a home along South Pike Road in Buffalo Township on Thursday, March 1, 2018.
Courtesy of WPXI-TV
Firefighters battle a blaze at a home along South Pike Road in Buffalo Township on Thursday, March 1, 2018.

Updated 15 hours ago

High winds Thursday night played a major role in a quick-spreading fire that decimated a vacant home at 112 South Pike Road. The fire was reported about 11:40 p.m.

Firefighters were already in the area dealing with downed trees, allowing them to quickly arrive on scene, according to Matt Cypher, chief of the Buffalo Township Volunteer Fire Company.

Upon arrival, the bulk of the fire was in the garage of the two-story frame home, which was up for sale, he said.

But within 10 minutes, the second floor of the home and roof were fully engulfed.

“The wind was so vicious it blew the fire right into the house,” Cypher said.

He said the winds were about 40 mph late Thursday going into Friday early morning. The winds also blew the water from the firefighters high-powered hosed, creating a mist everywhere.

Butler County fire marshals are investigating the cause of the blaze.

As of Friday night, there had been no determination, according to state police in Butler. Cypher said it might take some time to determine as there isn't much of the house left and the remaining charred structure that is still standing is unsafe to walk in.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me