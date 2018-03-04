Apollo-Ridge schools closed Monday, after reported threat to student

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Apollo-Ridge officials have closed all of the district's schools for students and staff on Monday in response to a threatening statement made to a student on social media.

"This afternoon, the district was made aware of a threatening statement made to a student via social media this weekend," the district said Sunday in a statement. "Law enforcement was immediately notified and is currently investigating."

At no point was the school mentioned as part of the threat, the statement said, but the district felt the need to take action out of an abundance of caution. The district has elementary, middle and high schools.

"We all keep student safety as our top priority. As this situation involves a current legal investigation, further comment cannot be provided at this time," the statement reads in part.

Superintendent Matthew Curci provided no further comment.

Kiski Township police are investigating, the department said in a post on its Facebook page.

