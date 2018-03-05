Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Buffalo municipal authority seeks water line money

Chuck Biedka
Chuck Biedka | Monday, March 5, 2018, 11:39 a.m.
The Municipal Authority of Buffalo Township is seeking about $356,000 in state funds for project to bring public water to 82 residences.

The authority will provide a little more than $89,000 in matching funds toward the $448,000 project. The total cost is a little less than the $500,000 estimated before the application was filed.

Officials submitted the application to the Pennsylvania Small Water & Sewer Fund.

“We may not hear for a good three months,” said authority Manager Kristine Donaldson. “It's just a waiting game.”

The authority serves about 7,400 people. More housing developments are anticipated to add customers, she said.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.

