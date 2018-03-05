Glen's Custard, an Alle-Kiski Valley staple, announces opening day

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It's a sure sign of spring in the Alle-Kiski Valley — Glen's Custard has announced its opening day.

The frozen custard stands in Springdale and Lower Burrell will reopen on Thursday, the company announced on its Facebook page Monday.

This is also an anniversary year for Glen's. The shop first opened 70 years ago in 1948 in Cheswick; it moved to Springdale in 1959. The Lower Burrell location opened in 2010, which was expanded with a restaurant, GC Grill, in 2016.

It might be a bit of a cold day for frozen custard, with a forecast high of just 33 degrees on Thursday. The upside: it won't melt.

Spring officially arrives on March 20.

Before then, clocks will spring ahead an hour this weekend for the start of daylight savings time.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.