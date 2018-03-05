Plans for O'Reilly Auto Parts store in Cheswick head to zoning hearing board

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Plans for an O'Reilly Auto Parts store to open in Cheswick are moving on to the borough's zoning hearing board.

Borough Secretary Ian Fitzgerald said the planning commission recommended the company seek a variance from the zoning hearing board for parking and signage issues. The planning commission met Feb. 5 to consider the plans.

The plans are proposed for the vacant property at 1112 Pittsburgh St.

Fitzgerald said a date hasn't been set for the zoning hearing board meeting.

A call to O'Reilly Auto Parts wasn't immediately returned. O'Reilly has 5,000 stores across 47 states. There's one in Harrison and they are also proposing one in New Kensington.

O'Reilly spokesman Mark Merz has previously said the company is looking at several locations in the state.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or on Twitter @emilybalser.