Valley News Dispatch

Plans for O'Reilly Auto Parts store in Cheswick head to zoning hearing board

Emily Balser
Emily Balser | Monday, March 5, 2018, 2:09 p.m.
O'Reilly Auto Parts is interested in moving into the vacant property at 1112 Pittsburgh St. in Cheswick. The borough's planning commission will review the company's plans at a meeting on Tuesday.
GOOGLE MAPS
Updated 2 hours ago

Plans for an O'Reilly Auto Parts store to open in Cheswick are moving on to the borough's zoning hearing board.

Borough Secretary Ian Fitzgerald said the planning commission recommended the company seek a variance from the zoning hearing board for parking and signage issues. The planning commission met Feb. 5 to consider the plans.

The plans are proposed for the vacant property at 1112 Pittsburgh St.

Fitzgerald said a date hasn't been set for the zoning hearing board meeting.

A call to O'Reilly Auto Parts wasn't immediately returned. O'Reilly has 5,000 stores across 47 states. There's one in Harrison and they are also proposing one in New Kensington.

O'Reilly spokesman Mark Merz has previously said the company is looking at several locations in the state.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or on Twitter @emilybalser.

