Valley News Dispatch

Crooked Creek Lake in Armstrong Co. closes because of flooding

Mary Ann Thomas
Mary Ann Thomas | Monday, March 5, 2018, 2:24 p.m.
Two Canada geese frequent the high waters covering the beach at Crooked Creek, Manor Township, over the weekend.
Courtesy of Harry Shipman
All of the recreational areas of Crooked Creek Lake in Manor Township, Armstrong County, are closed until further notice because of flooding, according to rangers at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on Monday.

A flood control facility, the lake is a reservoir with a dam that holds back water to prevent flooding downstream to and along the Allegheny River.

Currently, the dam is holding back so much water that it has flooded park facilities, namely the beach, the boat launch and the outflow fishing area – areas typically used by anglers and walkers, according to Karlee Kocon, a Crooked Creek Lake ranger.

In the month of February, which broke precipitation records regionally, the lake received seven inches of rain and eight inches of snow, according to Kocon.

Although the water is slowly receding, Kocon said they do not know when the Corps will be able to re-open the lake facilities.

