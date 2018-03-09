Student-made 'bookhouses' coming to Tarentum, Brackenridge, Harrison

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In a shop class in Monroeville, a bunch of small libraries are being created.

Saws cut, wood chips fly, and nails are hammered.

Spread out across the floor, they look a bit like oversized birdhouses. No two are the same — some are tall, some are wide; some have a shelf inside, some don't.

The plan is that, by spring, about a dozen of these creations by students at Forbes Road Career & Technology Center will be placed around Tarentum, Brackenridge and Harrison, stuffed with books for all to enjoy — for free.

It will be the fruition of an idea Heather Bigney got a few years ago when she saw such "little libraries" during on a stroll in a Virginia housing development while visiting family there.

"I thought they were bird houses along this walkway they had," she said. "I looked in and saw they were filled with books. I thought, 'This is awesome.'"

Bigney, principal at Fairmount Primary Center in the Highlands School District, took her idea to Carrie Fox, who then was on the Highlands School Board.

"I thought it sounded like a great idea," Fox said.

Some time went by before Fox and Bigney decided to turn the idea into reality. Working with them are Robin Bergstrom, of Harrison, Dino Lopreiato, of Brackenridge.

They thought to involve the building construction program at Forbes Road, which students from Highlands attend. Fox, now on Tarentum Council, had been Highlands' representative to the trade school.

Forbes Road Director Ed McMullen said they didn't hesitate getting onboard.

"We always like doing stuff with the community and giving back," he said.

About 15-to-17 students in building construction technology teacher James Cristillo's class are working on the libraries. They looked at some examples, then came up with their own takes on it.

"The key here is have a basic design and let them go with it," he said. "Every one is a different design."

They're being built from recycled and scrap wood and donated materials. They'll be stained or painted, treated to withstand the elements, then handed over for installation in public places in the communities around the end of April.

Fox said they have some tentative locations in mind.

"It's a nice little project," Cristillo said. "They're all learning. They're taking pride in it. They're taking it and running with it."

Andrew Hoffner, 16, of Monroeville is a sophomore at Gateway High School. He put a scaled roof atop his library, which he said was "a lot of work."

He put some small windows into the sides to let in more light.

"It looks nice and I think it will look even better once we get the stain on," he said. "It's cool to think people are going to be seeing it all over the place."

Daven Burnham, 17, a Gateway junior from Pitcairn, was working on the siding on his library.

"I like it. I'm learning. It's a lot of hard work," he said. "I want to make it look nice and neat."

Joey Burke, 17, of Monroeville has enjoyed building things since he was a kid creating with Legos. Building a library has been fun.

"I might do another one if I have enough time," said Burke, a sophomore at Gateway. "It's a great thing to bring the community together and show how good our work is."

Bigney said their project is not affiliated with the Wisconsin-based non-profit Little Free Library organization, with which volunteers have put up boxes in New Kensington and Arnold. That program requires paying a registration fee to use its name and be listed on its online map.

"I didn't know about them," Bigney said. "I didn't know how those things happened when I saw them."

Bigney said they are calling theirs the "Little Bookhouse Project."

The boxes will operate on an honor system. People can take and leave books as they wish.

"The idea behind it is, 'take one, leave one.' Whatever you want to do, just make sure you're reading," Bigney said.

A lot of the books that will initially go into the boxes will come from Bigney's own collection. After moving from a home with four bookcases to one with none, she started giving away her books in exchange for food bank donations, but still has nearly a dozen boxes of them.

"Being an educator, I'm a big fan of reading to your children and reading for yourself," she said. "Reading to your child increases their language and increases their readiness to learn. It's the best thing you can do for your children, pre-school and in-school."

Fox said the libraries will help increase access for book lovers who can't get to their local library.

"We hope using the little libraries will encourage them to want to visit their local library, also," Fox said. "When they start reading, they're going to want more."

If someone finds a book they really like in one of the libraries, they can keep it, Bigney said. Just replace it with something.

"I really hope the community embraces it," Bigney said. "I hope it's something they feel is valuable and enjoy."

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.