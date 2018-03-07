Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Microbrewery hopes to clear zoning hurdle

Mary Ann Thomas
Mary Ann Thomas | Wednesday, March 7, 2018, 12:41 a.m.
Nick Bieranoski (left), assistant brewer, helps head-brewer and President of Allusion Brewing Company John Bieranoski mix ingredients for beer. The company is seeking a zoning variance to open a microbrewery in Vandergrift.
Courtesy of Robert Buchanan
Nick Bieranoski (left), assistant brewer, helps head-brewer and President of Allusion Brewing Company John Bieranoski mix ingredients for beer. The company is seeking a zoning variance to open a microbrewery in Vandergrift.
Nick Bieranoski (left), assistant brewer, helps head-brewer and President of Allusion Brewing Company John Bieranoski mix ingredients for beer. The company is seeking a zoning variance to open a microbrewery in Vandergrift.
Courtesy of Robert Buchanan
Nick Bieranoski (left), assistant brewer, helps head-brewer and President of Allusion Brewing Company John Bieranoski mix ingredients for beer. The company is seeking a zoning variance to open a microbrewery in Vandergrift.

Updated 4 hours ago

A Washington County man wants to open a microbrewery in Vandergrift, adding to a wave of new businesses in the borough including a winery and a restaurant that serves wood-fired pizza.

But first, Allusion Brewing Co. must clear the borough's zoning hearing board, which will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. March 13 in council chambers at 109 Grant Ave.

Allusion is asking for a zoning variance for the proposed site of the brewery, 143 Grant Ave. The property is zoned for commercial use, but a brewery is not listed in borough zoning laws as a permissible use, Borough Manager Steve DelleDonne said.

Mary Jo Riddle, an officer with the Vandergrift Improvement Program (VIP), which owns 143 Grant Ave., said the brewery would add to the excitement downtown.

“It's amazing when I leave at night, there are cars parked in the business district,” she said.

One of the brewery's owners, Robert Buchanan, 40, of Washington, Pa., wanted to open the business in a small town.

“The demand, the jobs and tourism created by breweries is why we wanted to aim for a small town,” he said.

The brewery would feature front and back lounges with seating for about 50, and a selection of beer and a light food menu.

Buchanan's partner is brewer John Bieranoski of Lower Burrell, whose cousin owns the Wooden Door Winery in Allegheny Township, which recently expanded to Vandergrift.

Brewery trying to come to town since 2016

In 2016, the brewery vied with the borough's No. 2 Volunteer Fire Company to buy the former J.C. Penney building on Grant Avenue, used several years ago for filming in the TV series “Banshee.”

That building, as well as 143 Grant Ave., is owned by the VIP, a nonprofit economic development group.

The fire company wanted the J.C. Penney building for a community social club.

VIP was more interested in the brewery's offer, which was higher than the fire department's. But the deal never went through.

However, the brewery still is interested in using the building to expand eventually, according to Buchanan.

The fire company has moved on and is not currently interested in the J.C. Penney building, according to Steve Potoka, fire chief for the No. 2 Volunteer Fire Company.

Welcome addition

The brewery would continue to pep up the once-beleaguered business district, according to other merchants.

Jonelle Beard-Harris of Latrobe and her husband, Wes Harris, own Ianni's wood-fired pizza restaurant, which opened late last year. This is the third Ianni's restaurant; others are in New Derry and Delmont.

“My husband and I looked online and fell in love with the building,” she said of the signature rounded façade of their Grant Avenue restaurant.

The brewery will just add to the buzz on the street, she said.

At Tees N Tops, on Grant Avenue since 1981, another business coming in means one less empty storefront, according to owner Dan Albert.

“There's a lot of businesses coming in a short period of time,” he said.

Andy Batiz, owner of AJ's, a restaurant on Washington Avenue since 1985, said, “The more businesses in town, the better. We have to do something about these empty storefronts.”

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me